Gabriel Preisser to Appear In Rare Solo Cabaret At Winter Park Playhouse

In a rare treat for patrons across Central Florida, nationally-acclaimed Opera baritone Gabriel Preisser will grace the intimate cabaret stage at the Winter Park Playhouse to present his solo cabaret- Crooners of Yesteryear - November 20 and 21, 2019. Playhouse musical director Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.

Mr. Preisser has an extensive and impressive resume of Operatic performance. A 2016 League of American Orchestras Emerging Artist, Mr. Preisser has been praised by The New York Times for his "handsome voice, charismatic energy and timbral allure..." With a resume of over 40 operatic and musical theatre roles, Gabe has made a name for himself as a versatile, cross-over performer and has especially been active in new Operatic works throughout the nation.

Mr. Preisser was a district winner in the Metropolitan Opera National Council Competition and won the American finals of the International Lirico Concorso Competition. He was a resident artist at Minnesota Opera, Kentucky Opera, Pensacola Opera, and is currently both the Executive and Artistic Director at Opera Orlando. He is a graduate of Florida State University with degrees in Vocal Performance and Commercial Music with a Master's degree from the University of Houston.

Join Gabe for a very special evening of entertainment as he crosses over into the old world vocal style of the classic crooners and gives his audience everything from Franz Lehar to Frank Sinatra. Songs will include "Moon River," "That's Amore," "Come Back to Me," "Mack the Knife'" and more! And who knows? Audiences could just possibly hear an aria or two if they're lucky!

General admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Once sold out, "Standing Room Only" tickets may be purchased for $10. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the cabaret begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for cabarets sell quickly so call 407-645-0145 or purchase online winterparkplayhouse.org .

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization and a professional theatre proudly affiliated with Actors' Equity Association and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gabriel Preisser





