Pulmonologist and former President of the Fundación Ópera de Oviedo Jaime Martínez González-Río has passed away. He had overcome laryngeal cancer, but was diagnosed with a pancreatic tumor earlier this year.

According to La Nueva España, González-Río was a beloved and respected physician with two passions: rugby and opera. He was exposed to operatic pieces from a young age, listening to his father sing while shaving.

Ópera de Oviedo reported his death via social media: "It's impossible to explain with words so much sadness. You will always be with us. We will take care of your huge legacy and keep alive the example of your honesty, integrity, generosity and love for the opera. We love you so much Jaime."





