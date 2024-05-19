Opera Saratoga Announces Reserved Tables For Belmont Weekend Available For Auction

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opera Saratoga is auctioning reserved tables for Belmont Weekend.

Opera Saratoga will be among the non-profit organizations selected by NYRA to participate in this unique offering. This is your opportunity to enjoy one of the biggest weekends in horse racing from the reserved picnic tables at Saratoga Race Course.

There are four items available:

A reserved table and admission for 6 on Thursday, June 6, Starting Bid $300

A reserved table and admission for 6 on Friday, June 7, Starting Bid $500***

A reserved table and admission for 6 on Saturday, June 8, Starting Bid $1,000***

A reserved table and admission for 6 on Sunday, June 9, Starting Bid $250

You and five (5) guests can bring small coolers with food and non-alcoholic beverages and enjoy a day of thoroughbred racing in the relaxing and comfortable Picnic Paddock North.

The best part is you will not have to line up early and run in to get a table!

Visit https://www.32auctions.com/OS_Belmont24 to bid today!

Opera Saratoga's innovative world class performances and programs inspire, educate, and heal audiences and artists through the power of the human voice.

OUR VISION

To be a valued community partner and asset;

To provide access to a wide variety of high-quality opera programs for diverse audiences throughout the region throughout the year;

To be a trusted curator of all things operatic for our constituents;

To be a recognized and highly-respected destination for opera lovers from around the country; and

To serve the opera field by providing ongoing opportunities for emerging operatic artists to reach their fullest potential through participation in our programs.

More Details:

The 2024 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival will begin on Thursday, June 6 and continue through Sunday, June 9

The four-day Festival at Saratoga Race Course will include 23 stakes races, highlighted by the 156th edition of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 8

An American tradition inaugurated in 1867 at Jerome Park Racetrack and moved in 1905 to Belmont Park, 2024 will mark the first time the Belmont Stakes unfolds at Saratoga Race Course

The Belmont Stakes has provided fans with some of the most exciting moments in sports history and is widely known as the third jewel in the famed Triple Crown series

***Friday and Saturday tickets are no longer available to the public, with limited tickets remaining on Thursday and Sunday

The auction is live from now until Friday, May 24 at 11 PM

If you are interested in learning more about Opera Saratoga's 2024 season, visit www.operasaratoga.org.

