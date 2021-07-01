Festival Theater Hudson Announces Inaugural 2021-2022 Season

Festival Theater Hudson, an opera, theater, music and dance production company, today announced its inaugural 2021-2022 season, beginning with a Gala Inaugural Concert featuring the US premier of Israeli composer Ittai Shapira's Magyar: A Concerto for Two Violins, followed by Act l of Richard Wagner's Die Walkure. The Festival Theater Hudson orchestra will be conducted by Elias Miller, Music Director of the Apollo Ensemble of Boston.

The Gala Inaugural Concert, with a reception following the performance, will take place at 8:00PM EST, October 16, 2021, at the historic First Presbyterian Church of Hudson located at the center of Warren Street in downtown Hudson, NY.

"Festival Theater Hudson is proud to bring our Gala Inaugural Concert to the City of Hudson and to partner with the First Presbyterian Church of Hudson on a full season of performances over the coming year, " said Laurence Earner, General Manager of Festival Theater Hudson. "We are committed to engaging the best performers in opera, theater, music and dance in Columbia County and the Capital Region, as well as artists from around the world. I also want to thank my partners Jon Morrell, Artistic Director, and Leighann Kowalsky, Director Film/Dance, for their work to bring all of this together."

Following violinist and composer Ittai Shapira's Magyar concerto, performed by Mr. Shapira and violinist Hagai Shaham, will be Act l of Richard Wagner's Die Walkure. Othalie Graham, one of the great dramatic soprano's singing today, will star as Sieglinde, and she will be joined by acclaimed tenor Jon Morrell as Siegmund, with Charles Martin as Hunding. The act will be semi-staged by Carmen Jacobi, director of the celebrated Tristan und Isolde production for the Longborough Festival in the UK.

Tickets and additional details about the opening gala and the 2021-2022 season can be found at festivaltheaterhudson.com.

"I am thrilled to have the US premier of Ittai Shapira's concerto opening our inaugural season, and the great soprano Othalie Graham joining us as Sieglinde," said Jon Morrell, Artistic Director at Festival Theater Hudson. "It is our pleasure to have the exceptionally talented Elias Miller at the helm of both the Magyar and the Wagner performances. This is an exciting opening for our company, and it will set the tone for the rest of our 2021-2022 season, as well as the 2022-2023 season, The Warehouse Ring, and beyond."

Festival Theater Hudson's 2021-2022 season consists of a full slate of opera, theater, music and dance performances throughout the year from October 2021 through June 2022, that will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Hudson. The performances include: a New Year's Eve Gala to ring out 2021; Wagner's Tannhäuser in April 2022; Joyce's Bloomsday: Bloom by Bronze by Gold in June 2022; and Shaw's Don Juan in Hell in June 2022. In addition, Festival Theater Hudson is proud to announce part of its 2022-2023 season with an opening performance of Purcell's Dido and Aeneas in October 2022, and the Three Faces of Salome Festival beginning April 2023, featuring both Strauss and Wilde's versions of the biblical tale.

About Festival Theater Hudson

Festival Theatre Hudson is a year-round commitment to excellence in opera, theatre, music and dance in the center of historic Hudson, NY, and just 2 hours by train from midtown Manhattan.

Situated in the First Presbyterian Church of Hudson on Warren Street, one of the most beautiful spaces in the city, Festival Theater Hudson offers the perfect place to enjoy great entertainment as well as the best Hudson has to offer in shops, galleries and fine dining. Festival Theater Hudson is committed to the quality of our productions, our performers and professionals who work with us, and to our supporters who share in our vision.

For more information find us at festivaltheaterhudson.com.