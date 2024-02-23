Feature: THE FALLING AND THE RISING Comes To Nickel City Opera

Nickel City Opera's 15th Season will bring a new American opera, The Falling and the Rising produced by the U.S. Army Field Band, Saturday, June 29th at 8:00pm and Sunday, June 30th at 4:00pm at Nichols Flickinger Performing Arts Center, 1250 Amherst Street Buffalo. On Friday, March 1st, A Night of Funny Stuff with Artistic Director, Valerian Ruminski and pianist Ivan Docenko accompanying in concert at The Meeting House, 5658 Main Street, Williamsville and the 15th Annual NCO Gala Dinner, Tuesday, June 25th at 6:00pm at Ilio DiPaolo’s 3785 South Park Avenue, Blasdell.

The Falling and the Rising with music by Zach Redler and libretto by Jerre Dye, is based upon a series of interviews with wounded warriors, active duty service members and veterans seeking to share the camaraderie and values of Soldiers serving in America’s Army. The production will be presented FREE and open to all in the community with reserved tickets.

The mission of the U.S. Army Field Band is to serve and inspire the American people by telling the Army story and honoring our Soldiers and Veterans at home and abroad. In 2015, Master Sergeant Benjamin Hilgert of the Soldiers’ Chorus conceived of a way to carry out that mission more effectively than ever: an opera based on the true stories of active duty Soldiers.

The Falling and the Rising is a powerful story based on interviews with real service members and Veterans. It follows the journey of a Soldier, posted in a conflict overseas, whose world is forever changed by an improvised explosive device. Her path home is one of struggle, resilience, community and resounding strength. The Falling and the Rising resonates through stunning music and the authentic portrayal of heroes who serve, whose real experiences are artfully woven into this remarkable new American opera.

This operatic soldier’s odyssey was created in hopes of capturing the indomitable spirit of our U.S. military veterans and to shed light on the inspirational power of their often overlooked stories. The Falling and the Rising is a story of family, service and sacrifice inside a period of great uncertainty. The intimate, fully-staged, 90-minute chamber opera is performed by five principal singers and chorus, all members of the U.S. Army Field Band Soldiers’ Chorus and a 10-piece orchestra provided by Buffalo Musicians’ Association Local 92.

The Falling And The Rising was conceived by Master Sergeant Benjamin Hilgert. Originally commissioned by the U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers Chorus, Opera Memphis, Seattle Opera, San Diego Opera, Arizona Opera and TCU. Originally workshopped at Seagle Music Colony. Special thanks go to Garnett Brooks for producing the North Carolina premiere at the Alvin Ailey Citigroup Theater in January, 2018.

NCO’s Season 15 includes A Night of Funny Stuff with Valerian & Ivan, an evening of humorous songs and stories with Valerian and sidekick pianist Ivan Docenko at The Meeting House in Williamsville. Featuring music by Victor Herbert, Tom Lehrer, Ivor Novello, Cole Porter, Gershwin, Persis Vehar, Harold Arlen and more with special guests. The 15th Annual NCO Gala Dinner follows with appetizers, three-courses, singing, games and door prizes at Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant in Blasdell.

Nickel City Opera, Inc. a 501 c3 non profit arts organization was founded in 2003 by Valerian Ruminski and has produced over 25 operas, concerts and events including the world premiere of SHOT! by Persis Vehar in 2016 at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. Other productions include La Boheme, The Barber of Seville, Tosca, Don Pasquale, The Marriage of Figaro, Il Tabarro staged on the USS The Sullivans at the Buffalo Erie County Naval & Military Park and Echoes of Opera at Silo City. NCO’s mission is to bring high quality opera and events to WNY and looks forward to expanding the arts in WNY and beyond.

