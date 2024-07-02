THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES- GOLDEN IS THE NEW BLACK at O'Connell And Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



O'Connell and Company is set to present the latest installment of THE GOLDEN GIRLS- THE LOST EPISODES 5- GOLDEN IS THE NEW BLACK. Billed as a hilarious, naughty drag parody of America's favorite sitcom, the script by David Cerda includes two new episodes.

In CAGED MIAMI HEAT, the girls are arrested for the murder of their long lost cook Coco. Can they clear their names and avoid jail time?

In MURDER ON THE SICILIAN EXPRESS, Sophia is murdered and all the girls have a motive. Jessica Fletcher herself appears from Cabot Cove to solve the crime, in a cross over with MURDER, SHE WROTE.

Michael Seitz is Dorothy, Joey Bucheker is Rose, Michael Bebe Blasdell is Blanche and Matt Rittler is Sophia. The cast is rounded out by Michael Wells, Vinny Murphy, Bryan Sharry, Len Mendez and Robert McKnight

Director Todd Warfield took a break from rehearsals to discuss this new production.

BW: What have the audience responses been to the past GOLDEN GIRLS shows? It appears they can't get enough

TW: The response to the Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes 1-4 has been incredible and unlike anything I have experienced in the past 20 years of Buffalo theatre. It's a phenomenon! From the first show in 2019, we had sellout crowds and a line forming an hour before the theatre opened. Audiences were ready to riot if we didn't open the bar earlier than usual. Our audience spans all demographics—straight, gay, old, young, black, brown, white. It's episodic theatre, if you liked the last one, see what the girls are up to next. The universe loves the Golden Girls! BW: Your cast is drawn from many types of performers. Why is drag such a great fit for the beloved characters? TW: The camp aesthetic comes from a specific queer viewpoint and our company are masters of character and illusion. Many of us have worked together for 20 or more years, creating a bond and trust that lets us get completely out on the edge while being fully supported by the company. Leap and the net will appear. The Golden Girls were iconic archetypes, addressing timely social truths no one else WOULD touch and saying things no one else on 80's television COULD say. Filtered through the mouths of elderly women, no topic was out of bounds. Drag grabs this truth by the neck, spins it around, flips it upside down, and makes you feel guilty about laughing at the subject at hand. It's so wrong it's right, is a guilty indulgence that audiences crave over and over again. I like to think of it as a slap and a tickle. Laughter from sorrow is the strongest catharsis and it's what we need right now. I think a lot of social change can come through a really deep dive, analyzing why you feel guilty about laughing so hard at something. BW: Why do you think the gay community has been so drawn to these ladies over the years? TW: There is a nostalgia factor for many in our audience. Multigenerational groups come to every performance—young adults, parents, and grandparents all relate to these feisty grandmas. Gay men, in particular, are drawn to the Golden Girls for its progressive themes, positive portrayal of older adult relationships, LGBTQ issues, and chosen family. Personally, as a young gay man, the late 80s and 90s were dark days in terms of AIDS, social issues, and family acceptance. When Ronald Reagan and mainstream media refused to talk about AIDS, the Golden Girls did, bringing diverse storylines and marginalized characters into living rooms all over the world. The Golden Girls saw us specifically and had our backs. They even made us laugh at the darkest hour. You can't buy that kind of devotion in a fan base. BW: Can you share what plans you may have for these 4 gals in the future? Next up, after The Golden Girls: the Lost Episodes- GOLDEN IS THE NEW BLACK opening July 11, 2024, we are planning a Spring 2025 show called The Golden Girls: the Lost Episodes-LOVE! with two more new "lost episodes". There's even talk of a drag food event, a meat raffle, and the possibility of regional touring. Only Sophia knows where we'll show up next!

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES- GOLDEN IS THE NEW BLACK plays at O'Connell And Company from July 11-21,2024. Contact oconnellandcompany.com for more information and tickets,

Comments