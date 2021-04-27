Encore Presentation of Opera Orlando's CARMEN to be Presented on WUCF TV

On the heels of sold-out, in-person performances of Opera Orlando's Creole Carmen, the Company is partnering with WUCF TV to broadcast its ENCORE! presentation of Bizet's fiery masterwork. This original take on Carmen, set in the politically tumultuous and culturally provocative reign of "Papa Doc" Duvalier in 1960s Haiti, is directed by Sara E. Widzer and conducted by Kelly Kuo, featuring musicians from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, dancers from University of Florida, and the Opera Orlando Chorus and Youth Company.

"Artistically this year has been intense and exciting for us, not only navigating COVID-19 and producing live theater indoors, but also translating our stage productions into cinematic events," states executive director Gabriel Preisser. "It is amazing to me how different each experience of the shows is. I am so pleased our audiences can enjoy our acclaimed, high-quality original productions in person, online, and now on local TV. Carmen was so electrifying on stage and has translated beautifully to the screen."

Mezzo-soprano Briana Elyse Hunter headlines the production. She is joined by international tenor and recording artist Noah Stewart as the tragic Don José, Metropolitan Opera and Grammy Award-nominated soprano Brittany Renee as Michaela, and "scene-stealing" baritone Norman Garrett in the role of the dashing but dangerous Escamillo.

Tune in this Sunday, May 2, at 1 p.m. to enjoy this diverse and stand-out cast.

Stay up to date with the remainder of Opera Orlando's 2020-21 season online at www.operaorlando.org. Individual tickets for As One are currently available via the Company's website.