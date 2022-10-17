Edmonton Opera to Present TOSCA This Weekend

On Saturday Oct. 22, 2022, Edmonton Opera will welcome audiences back to the Jubilee with a lavish production of Puccini's melodramatic thriller, Tosca. After weeks of rehearsals, the cast and crew are eager to share their production with Edmonton's audience. Tosca is one of the grandest of all operas and a must-see for opera lovers and newcomers alike.

As timeless as ever, Tosca portrays a world where lovers and artists face tyranny and evil, with some of the most famous music ever composed. It tells the story of a fiery prima donna who's suddenly thrust into political peril to protect the love of her life. It includes some of the most well-known opera arias of all time, including "Vissi d'arte" and "E lucevan le stelle.

Edmonton Opera is pleased to welcome back Conductor Simon Rivard, who last joined us for Puccini's La Bohème where he "led the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra to breathe life into Puccini's beloved score" and visionary director Alison Mortiz, who makes her company debut.

Celebrated American soprano Karen Slack (company debut) and tenor David Pomeroy (Turnadot, 2016) lead an all-star cast as Floria Tosca and her love, artist Mario Cavaradossi. Baritone Peter Barrett, last seen on the EO stage as Marcello in La Bohème, brings his "rich and powerful baritone" as the evil Baron Scarpia.

Rounding out the cast are familiar faces to Edmonton, as well as some new ones: Peter Monaghan as Angelotti, Jin Yiu (company debut) as Scaristan, Giles Tomkins as Sciarrone, Zach Rioux (company debut) as Spoletta, and also featuring the Edmonton Opera Chorus and Supernumeraries.

Tosca opens October 22, and continues on October 25 and October 28 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. All performances start at 7:30pm, and tickets start at just $34. Tickets available by phone at 780.429.1000 or online at www.edmontonopera.com.

This will be the company's first full season since 2018/19, and also the first under new Artistic Director, Joel Ivany.