Douglas Tholedo Joins The Met's New Production Of AIDA For The 2024/2025 Season

The Met's new production of the opera AIDA will transport audiences inside the gilded tombs and towering pyramids of ancient Egypt with elaborate projections and stunning animations. This production was first scheduled to open during the 2020-21 season but it had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Finally, it's set to open now for the 2024/2025 season with a completely new staging.

Brazilian actor Douglas Tholedo is joining the cast of actors in the Met's brand-new production. The actor has previously performed in some of the most iconic Broadway musicals in Brazil. Among them are The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misèrables, Sister Act, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and We Will Rock You, to name a few. In New York City, he has some off-Broadway productions in his resume, such as In Emily's Words and Picasso in Paris, playing leading roles in both shows since their first public reading. Moreover, he has starred in several TV advertising campaigns and short films in Brazil and New York City.

By making his Met debut as one of the actors in AIDA, the Brazilian actor reinforces the relevance of bringing Latino representation and diversity to the stage. He has been making his mark internationally, not only in the musical theater field but also as a Latino actor performing in some of the most significant stages of the world. He has received international recognition for his career as a performer, widely featured in the Brazilian press.

The new production of AIDA will be directed by Michael Mayer, Tony Award winner for the direction of Spring Awakening in 2007. The opera lasts approximately 3 hours and 15 minutes and is entirely sung in Italian. The premiere of this spectacular new staging is set for New Year's Eve with a gala performance at the Met and it will run until May 2025

