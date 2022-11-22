Dayton Performing Arts Alliance SuperPops Series Continues With Hometown Holiday, AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Hometown Holiday, featuring the one-act opera Amahl and the Night Visitors as part of the SuperPops Series, Friday, Dec. 2, and Dec. 3, at 7:30 pm in the Mead Theater of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center.

Hometown Holiday is a collaboration with Dayton Philharmonic, Dayton Opera, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Kettering Children's Choir, and numerous community and school choirs. Tickets are on sale now and start at $5. For tickets, call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org/tickets.

Dayton Philharmonic Associate Conductor Patrick Reynolds and Dayton Opera Artistic Director Kathleen Clawson unite to bring an evening of holiday favorites, sing-a-longs, and festive songs featuring local artists and community choruses. Dayton native and soprano Alaina Saliba shares the stage with her hometown orchestra-Dayton Philharmonic- performing Ross' "T'was the Night Before Christmas." Also performing with the orchestra is the Kettering Children's Choir (Christina Smith, director), Miami East High School choir (Omar Lozano, director), Stivers School for the Arts choir (Paula Powell, director), and the following local church choirs, St. John's Lutheran (Margaret Dill, director), Kirkmont Presbyterian (Amy Vaubel, Director), Normandy United Methodist Church (Rick Lewis, director), and Peace Lutheran (Linda Lally, director).

The second half of the concert is the popular one-act (50 mins.) opera Amahl and the Night Visitors by Gian Carlo Menotti, a story of three kings following a bright star to bring gifts to a wondrous child. The kings stop to rest at the home of a shepherd boy, Amahl, and his mother living in poverty. Amal selflessly offers the child his most treasured possession when a miracle happens. Directed by Kathleen Clawson, conducted by Patrick Reynolds, and choreographed by Dayton Contemporary Dance Company's Qarrianne Blayr, Amahl and the Night Visitor's is the Dayton Opera debut of local singers Sammy Rudrapati and Aaron Exman. For a complete list of cast, artists, and production members, visit daytonperformingarts.org/ticket/amahl-and-the-night-visitors.

Tickets start at $5 and are on sale now by phone at 937.228.3630, online at daytonperformingarts.org/tickets, or in person at the Box Office in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center downtown Dayton.

Hometown Holiday is part of DPAA's 2022-2023 SuperPops series. The SuperPops continues through the 2022- 2023 concert season with An Evening of Sondheim (Jan. 20-21, 2023), Swing is the Thing (March 31-April 1, 2023), and Peter Pan (April 21-22, 2023). All performances are held at the Schuster Center and begin at 7:30 pm.

For more information about the Hometown Holiday performances, set list, and digital program, visit daytonperformingarts.org/ticket/amahl-and-the-night-visitors.

For more information about DPAA's 2022-23 Ballet, Opera, and Philharmonic seasons, visit daytonperformingarts.org.