Cincinnati Opera Presents Metropolitan Opera Star Stephen Costello In An Evening Of Bel Canto Arias

Cincinnati Opera proudly presents world-renowned tenor Stephen Costello in a special concert event this fall.

On Tuesday, October 29, Costello will perform an evening of opera favorites from the Bel Canto (Italian for "beautiful singing") era, including excerpts from The Elixir of Love, Rigoletto, Lucia di Lammermoor, and more. The concert reunites Costello with Cincinnati Opera after his acclaimed performances as Rodolfo in La Bohème (2010) and Alfredo in La Traviata (2012). The event also celebrates the recent release of Costello's first solo album, A Te, O Cara, a collection of Bel Canto arias by Donizetti, Verdi, and Bellini on the Delos label.

"A prodigiously gifted singer whose voice makes an immediate impact" (Associated Press), Stephen Costello stands "among the world's best tenors" (Daily Express, UK). The Philadelphia-born artist came to national attention in 2007, when, aged 26, he made his Metropolitan Opera debut on the company's season-opening night. Two years later, Costello won the opera industry's prestigious Richard Tucker Award, and he has since appeared at many of the world's most important opera houses and music festivals, including London's Royal Opera House, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Vienna State Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, San Francisco Opera, Washington National Opera, and the Salzburg Festival.

Tickets for Stephen Costello: An Evening of Bel Canto Arias begin at $35. To order, visit cincinnatiopera.org or call (513) 241-2742.





