Cincinnati Opera Announces 2022 Summer Festival

After two seasons away, Cincinnati Opera today announced plans to return to Cincinnati Music Hall and the School for Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA) next June and July for its 2022 Summer Festival.

The company celebrates this special homecoming with a full, five-opera season-including two world premieres and new-to-Cincinnati productions-plus creative collaborations with renowned singers, conductors, directors, and designers, as well as the Cincinnati Opera Chorus, Cincinnati Ballet, and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

The 2022 season includes Giacomo Puccini's La Bohème (June 18, 23, 25), Gilbert and Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance (July 7, 9, 10m), and Giuseppe Verdi's Aida (July 21, 23, 29, 31m) at Music Hall, and two world premiere operas at SCPA's Corbett Theater: William Menefield and Sheila Williams's Fierce (July 6, 8) and Gregory Spears and Tracy K. Smith's Castor and Patience (July 22, 24m, 26, 28, 30).

"As the arts reopen and stages in Cincinnati once again come alive, we can't wait to get back home to Music Hall and SCPA," said Evans Mirageas, The Harry T. Wilks Artistic Director. "We know how lucky we are to do what we love in such extraordinary venues, and to share with our community all that opera can be. Our 2022 season has been planned to do just that-to bring us together and remind us what it feels like to fall in love, to give us a reason to laugh out loud, and to move us with compelling stories that reflect the modern American experience."

Continued Mirageas, "For the audience, we hope it will feel like both a welcome return to form and an exciting leap forward-a not-to-be-missed chapter in Cincinnati Opera's vibrant history."

Renewing subscribers will be contacted with purchase information in October, and new subscriptions go on sale in January 2022. Single tickets will be available beginning spring 2022. For additional information, visit cincinnatiopera.org.