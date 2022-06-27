Cincinnati Opera 2022 Summer Festival Continues With FIERCE And THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

This July 6 through 10, Cincinnati Opera continues its 2022 Summer Festival with two uplifting productions: the world premiere of Fierce (July 6, 9, 10 at SCPA's Corbett Theater), with music by William Menefield and libretto by Sheila Williams, and Gilbert and Sullivan's hilarious The Pirates of Penzance (July 7, 8, 10 at Cincinnati Music Hall).

FIERCE (world premiere)

Music by William Menefield

Libretto by Sheila Williams

Wednesday, July 6, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 9, 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 10, 7:30 p.m.

SCPA'S Corbett Theater, 108 West Central Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Four teenage girls gather for a workshop on writing an effective college essay. The teacher asks, "Tell me who you are," prompting each young woman to share her story. One mourns the loss of a special friend, while another hides behind her popularity. The third feels constrained by her parents' expectations, and the last faces a troubled home life. Despite the chorus of trolls that taunts them, the girls unite, embarking on a transformative journey toward empowerment and self-assurance.

With authenticity and sensitivity, Northern Kentucky-based novelist Sheila Williams interviewed local teen girls to inspire the opera's story, while Cincinnati native William Menefield employed jazz, modern, Afro-Cuban, R&B, and classical music styles in its high-energy score. D. Lynn Meyers, producing artistic director of Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, makes her opera directing debut. Fierce is presented in partnership with three creative organizations that serve Cincinnati-area youth: WordPlay Cincy, Music Resource Center-Cincinnati, and i.imagine.

Cast and Creative Team:

Rumer ... Megan Graves

Nyomi ... Victoria Ellington

Morgan ... Alicia Russell Tagert

Vesta ... Lauren McAllister

Ms. Lee-Adler/Mary/Troll 4 ... Wendy Hill

Troll 1 / John ... M. Andrew Jones

Troll 2 / Jim ... Antonio Cruz

Troll 3 / Jackie / Margaret ... Indra Thomas

Composer ... William Menefield

Librettist ... Sheila Williams

Conductor ... Joseph Young

Stage Director ... D. Lynn Meyers

Production Designer ... Samantha Reno

Lighting Designer ... Thomas C. Hase

Projection Designer ... Jessica Drayton

Wig and Makeup Designer ... James Geier

Featuring the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Tickets and Information:

Tickets are $35. To order, call 513-241-2742 or visit cincinnatiopera.org.

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

Music by Arthur Sullivan

Libretto by W.S. Gilbert

Thursday, July 7, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 8, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 10, 3:00 p.m.

Music Hall, 1241 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Frederic, an orphan apprenticed to a lively band of pirates, will soon celebrate his 21st birthday, when he'll be free to pursue a life-and love-all his own. The charming Mabel catches his eye, and she's supremely smitten in return. But the crafty Pirate King finds a loophole in Frederic's contract, setting the young lovers' future upon stormy seas. Will Frederic and Mabel steer their way to a happily-ever-after?

With vibrant sets and costumes, memorable tunes, and rapid-fire laughs, Gilbert and Sullivan's hilarious The Pirates of Penzance is a modern, major spectacle, perfect for the entire family.

Cast and Creative Team:

Major-General Stanley ... Patrick Carfizzi

The Pirate King ... Zachary James

Frederic ... David Walton

Mabel ... Lauren Snouffer

Ruth ... Amber Wagner

Sergeant of Police ... Samuel Smith

Samuel ... Mark Diamond

Edith ... Marlen Nahhas

Kate ... Jasmin White

Isabel ... Christina Hazen

Conductor ... David Agler

Stage Director and Choreographer ... Seán Curran

Scenic and Costume Designer ... James Schuette

Lighting Designer ... Thomas C. Hase

Wig and Makeup Designer ... James Geier

Chorus Master ... Henri Venanzi

Fight Director ... Gina Cerimele-Mechley

Featuring the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and the Cincinnati Opera Chorus

Tickets and Information:

Tickets start at $35. To order, call 513-241-2742 or visit cincinnatiopera.org.

Coming up at Cincinnati Opera 2022 Summer Festival

Castor and Patience (world premiere)

By Gregory Spears and Tracy K. Smith

July 21, 23, 24, 28 & 30 at SCPA's Corbett Theater

Aida

By Giuseppe Verdi

July 22, 26, 29 & 31 at Music Hall

Special concert event!

Morris and Friends

An evening of opera and gospel hosted by world-renowned bass Morris Robinson

July 27 at Music Hall

Visit cincinnatiopera.org for complete details.