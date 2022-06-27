Cincinnati Opera 2022 Summer Festival Continues With FIERCE And THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
This July 6 through 10, Cincinnati Opera continues its 2022 Summer Festival with two uplifting productions: the world premiere of Fierce (July 6, 9, 10 at SCPA's Corbett Theater), with music by William Menefield and libretto by Sheila Williams, and Gilbert and Sullivan's hilarious The Pirates of Penzance (July 7, 8, 10 at Cincinnati Music Hall).
FIERCE (world premiere)
Music by William Menefield
Libretto by Sheila Williams
Wednesday, July 6, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 9, 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, July 10, 7:30 p.m.
SCPA'S Corbett Theater, 108 West Central Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Four teenage girls gather for a workshop on writing an effective college essay. The teacher asks, "Tell me who you are," prompting each young woman to share her story. One mourns the loss of a special friend, while another hides behind her popularity. The third feels constrained by her parents' expectations, and the last faces a troubled home life. Despite the chorus of trolls that taunts them, the girls unite, embarking on a transformative journey toward empowerment and self-assurance.
With authenticity and sensitivity, Northern Kentucky-based novelist Sheila Williams interviewed local teen girls to inspire the opera's story, while Cincinnati native William Menefield employed jazz, modern, Afro-Cuban, R&B, and classical music styles in its high-energy score. D. Lynn Meyers, producing artistic director of Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, makes her opera directing debut. Fierce is presented in partnership with three creative organizations that serve Cincinnati-area youth: WordPlay Cincy, Music Resource Center-Cincinnati, and i.imagine.
Cast and Creative Team:
Rumer ... Megan Graves
Nyomi ... Victoria Ellington
Morgan ... Alicia Russell Tagert
Vesta ... Lauren McAllister
Ms. Lee-Adler/Mary/Troll 4 ... Wendy Hill
Troll 1 / John ... M. Andrew Jones
Troll 2 / Jim ... Antonio Cruz
Troll 3 / Jackie / Margaret ... Indra Thomas
Composer ... William Menefield
Librettist ... Sheila Williams
Conductor ... Joseph Young
Stage Director ... D. Lynn Meyers
Production Designer ... Samantha Reno
Lighting Designer ... Thomas C. Hase
Projection Designer ... Jessica Drayton
Wig and Makeup Designer ... James Geier
Featuring the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
Tickets and Information:
Tickets are $35. To order, call 513-241-2742 or visit cincinnatiopera.org.
THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
Music by Arthur Sullivan
Libretto by W.S. Gilbert
Thursday, July 7, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 8, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 10, 3:00 p.m.
Music Hall, 1241 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Frederic, an orphan apprenticed to a lively band of pirates, will soon celebrate his 21st birthday, when he'll be free to pursue a life-and love-all his own. The charming Mabel catches his eye, and she's supremely smitten in return. But the crafty Pirate King finds a loophole in Frederic's contract, setting the young lovers' future upon stormy seas. Will Frederic and Mabel steer their way to a happily-ever-after?
With vibrant sets and costumes, memorable tunes, and rapid-fire laughs, Gilbert and Sullivan's hilarious The Pirates of Penzance is a modern, major spectacle, perfect for the entire family.
Cast and Creative Team:
Major-General Stanley ... Patrick Carfizzi
The Pirate King ... Zachary James
Frederic ... David Walton
Mabel ... Lauren Snouffer
Ruth ... Amber Wagner
Sergeant of Police ... Samuel Smith
Samuel ... Mark Diamond
Edith ... Marlen Nahhas
Kate ... Jasmin White
Isabel ... Christina Hazen
Conductor ... David Agler
Stage Director and Choreographer ... Seán Curran
Scenic and Costume Designer ... James Schuette
Lighting Designer ... Thomas C. Hase
Wig and Makeup Designer ... James Geier
Chorus Master ... Henri Venanzi
Fight Director ... Gina Cerimele-Mechley
Featuring the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and the Cincinnati Opera Chorus
Tickets and Information:
Tickets start at $35. To order, call 513-241-2742 or visit cincinnatiopera.org.
Coming up at Cincinnati Opera 2022 Summer Festival
Castor and Patience (world premiere)
By Gregory Spears and Tracy K. Smith
July 21, 23, 24, 28 & 30 at SCPA's Corbett Theater
Aida
By Giuseppe Verdi
July 22, 26, 29 & 31 at Music Hall
Special concert event!
Morris and Friends
An evening of opera and gospel hosted by world-renowned bass Morris Robinson
July 27 at Music Hall
Visit cincinnatiopera.org for complete details.