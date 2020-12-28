Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Christman Opera Company Presents Premiere Of THE IMPRESARIO AND THE DUELING DIVAS

The opera will be performed on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST.

Dec. 28, 2020  

Christman Opera Company has announced the premiere of The Impresario and the Dueling Divas - a one act opera to be presented on the Zoom streaming platform. The opera will be performed on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST.

Featuring Teresa Castillo, soprano, Madison Marie McIntosh, mezzo soprano, John Viscardi, tenor, and pianist: Eve Queler.

The Impresario and the Dueling Divas is the latest opera composed by Theodore Christman. It is being offered to the public at no charge.

Watch here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3922650701.


