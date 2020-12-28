Christman Opera Company Presents Premiere Of THE IMPRESARIO AND THE DUELING DIVAS

Christman Opera Company has announced the premiere of The Impresario and the Dueling Divas - a one act opera to be presented on the Zoom streaming platform. The opera will be performed on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST.

Featuring Teresa Castillo, soprano, Madison Marie McIntosh, mezzo soprano, John Viscardi, tenor, and pianist: Eve Queler.

The Impresario and the Dueling Divas is the latest opera composed by Theodore Christman. It is being offered to the public at no charge.

Watch here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3922650701.