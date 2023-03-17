Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Change Announced for The Metropolitan Opera's NORMA

The final performance of Norma takes place on March 25.

Mar. 17, 2023  
American soprano Angela Meade will sing the title role of Bellini's Norma for the performance on Friday, March 17, replacing Sonya Yoncheva. Ms. Yoncheva is still scheduled to sing the remaining performances on March 22 and 25 (matinee).

Earlier this season at the Met, Meade starred as Elisabetta di Valois in Verdi's Don Carlo. She previously sang performances of Norma at the Met in 2013 and 2017. Other highlights at the house include her debut as Elvira in Verdi's Ernani in 2008, Margherita in Boito's Mefistofele, Donna Anna in Mozart's Don Giovanni, Leonora in Verdi's Il Trovatore, Alice Ford in Verdi's Falstaff, the Countess in Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro, and the title roles of Rossini's Semiramide and Donizetti's Anna Bolena. She was a winner in the Met's Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition (formerly National Council Auditions) in 2007 and the 2012 recipient of the Met's Beverly Sills Award, established by Agnes Varis and Karl Leichtman.

Recent other performances include Elena in Verdi's I Vespri Siciliani at La Scala; Leonora in Verdi's La Forza del Destino in concert in A Coruña; the title role of Donizetti's Lucrezia Borgia at the Bavarian State Opera; the title role of Verdi's Aida at the Teatro Regio di Torino, Arena di Verona, and Gran Teatre del Liceu; Amelia in Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera in concert at the Verbier Festival; Elvira at the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma; Amelia Grimaldi in Verdi's Simon Boccanegra and Norma at the Teatro Regio di Parma; Anna Bolena at the Teatro Carlo Felice; Sieglinde in Wagner's Die Walküre in concert at Seattle Opera; Leonora in Il Trovatore at the Teatro Massimo di Palermo; and Elisabetta I in Donizetti's Roberto Devereux at LA Opera. Later this season, she is scheduled to sing Elvira in Venice and Valencia and Lucrezia Contarini in Verdi's I Due Foscari in Genoa.

