Cast Change Announced for TOSCA at the Royal Opera House

Bryan Hymel is indisposed and has withdrawn from all remaining Tosca performances. The following cast changes have been made to the role of Mario Cavaradossi for the remaining performances.

Italian tenor Riccardo Massi will perform the role of Cavaradossi on Tuesday 14 December at 7:30pm, replacing British-Italian tenor Freddie De Tommaso.

Freddie De Tommaso will perform the role on Wednesday 15 December at 7:30pm, replacing Bryan Hymel. The performance will be relayed live from 7:15pm to cinemas around the world, with encore screenings from Wednesday 19 January.

On Friday 17 December at 7:30pm, Freddie De Tommaso will perform as scheduled.

On Sunday 19 December at 3pm and on Wednesday 22 December at 7.30pm, Freddie De Tommaso will again replace Bryan Hymel.

Riccardo Massi made his Royal Opera debut in 2014 as Cavaradossi (Tosca), reprising the role in 2016 and returning to sing the role in the 2017/18 Season. He has rapidly achieved international recognition as one of the most exciting and accomplished interpreters of the Italian spinto repertoire and has performed a number of Puccini's and Verdi's leading roles to worldwide critical acclaim. On Saturday 11 December 2021, Riccardo Massi stepped in to sing the role of Cavaradossi at Covent Garden with huge success.

Freddie De Tommaso appeared at the Royal Opera House in the 2019/20 Season performing the role of Cassio (Otello) and will return later this Season as Lieutenant B.F Pinkerton (Madama Butterfly). Last week, he stepped in to take over the role of Cavaradossi midway through the opening night of Tosca, performing to critical acclaim and becoming the first British tenor to sing the role at Covent Garden in almost 60 years.

The rest of the cast remains unchanged.

For more information visit: https://www.roh.org.uk/