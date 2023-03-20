Carnegie Hall to Present Medal of Excellence to Douglas L. Peterson

Douglas L. Peterson, President and CEO of S&P Global, will receive the Carnegie Hall Medal of Excellence at a gala benefit on Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. at The Plaza in New York City. The award will be given in recognition of his 10th anniversary as President and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global and his achievements as a celebrated business leader whose commitment to philanthropy makes him an exemplary honoree. The evening's celebration will include a cocktail reception, dinner, and award ceremony, followed by a musical performance by world renowned sibling pianists Katia and Marielle Labèque. Proceeds from the Medal of Excellence Gala support Carnegie Hall's artistic, education, and social impact programming.



Carnegie Hall's Medal of Excellence Gala leadership includes Honorary Chair Sanford I. Weill, and Gala Chairs Robert F. Smith, Steven J. Kimble, and Clarke Murphy.



Mr. Peterson will be the 13th recipient of the Carnegie Hall Medal of Excellence. Previous recipients have included: Anne M. Finucane, James P. Gorman, Vartan Gregorian, Sanford I. Weill, Oscar de la Renta, Bill Cunningham, Henry T. Segerstrom, and Terry J. Lundgren.



"Carnegie Hall is proud to honor President and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global Doug Peterson with our 13th Medal of Excellence in recognition of his work as a remarkable global business leader and humanitarian," said Robert F. Smith, Chairman of the Carnegie Hall's Board of Trustees. "Under Doug's leadership, he has enabled S&P Global to steadily make important investments to mobilize private capital for public good. Doug is also passionate about supporting the arts and harnessing the power of music to positively influence people's lives. Through his global involvement in the Asian and Latin American markets, he is respected worldwide and embodies the emblematic values of the Medal of Excellence."



"I am incredibly honored to receive this award from Carnegie Hall," said Mr. Peterson. "The Medal of Excellence reflects Carnegie Hall's deep commitment to bring extraordinary music to people everywhere. Live music and the arts are powerful forces for good. They bring communities together in a shared experience like nothing else. This recognition is a tribute to the fabulous artists who bring joy and inspiration to audiences around the globe."



About the Honoree



Douglas Peterson has served as President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of S&P Global since 2013. He joined the company in 2011 as President of its credit ratings business.



Mr. Peterson has repositioned S&P Global to power global markets with data, analytics, and benchmarks. Under his leadership, the company has steadily invested in people, international expansion, cutting-edge technology, and innovation.



In February 2022, S&P Global completed a transformative merger with IHS Markit. This combination --- along with Mr. Peterson's focus on the customer - has enabled S&P Global's 35,000-plus people to deliver deeper insights and expertise and to serve as a trusted source of information on markets for decision makers and world leaders.



Mr. Peterson is a leading voice on sustainability issues. He chairs the Bipartisan Policy Center's ESG Taskforce, and in 2021 he led a workstream of the G7's Impact Taskforce on globally consistent standards to measure, value, and account for sustainability. At S&P Global, Mr. Peterson created a new organization within the company, Sustainable1, that serves as a single source of intelligence for customers navigating the transition to a low carbon, sustainable future.



Before joining S&P Global, Mr. Peterson was the Chief Operating Officer of Citibank, N.A., Citigroup's principal banking entity. During his 26 years at Citigroup, he served as Chief Auditor and CEO of Citigroup Japan, and in leadership roles in Latin America.



Mr. Peterson chairs the US-Japan Business Council and is a member of the Boards of Directors of the Japan Society and the National Bureau of Economic Research. He also is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the New York Stock Exchange Board Advisory Council. In addition, he serves on the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's Systemic Resolution Advisory Committee. He is a Trustee of both Claremont McKenna College and the Paul Taylor Dance Company.



Born and raised in New Mexico, Mr. Peterson received an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an undergraduate degree from Claremont McKenna College.



About Carnegie Hall



Since it opened in 1891, Carnegie Hall has set the international standard for musical excellence as the aspirational destination for the world's finest artists. From Tchaikovsky, Dvorák, Mahler, and Bartók to George Gershwin, Billie Holiday, Benny Goodman, Judy Garland, and The Beatles, music making by a long list of artists representing the best of every genre has filled Carnegie Hall over the years. The Hall's unique history has grown out of its stunning acoustics, the beauty of its three concert halls, and its location in New York City, where it has played a central role in helping to elevate the city into one of the world's great cultural capitals.



Carnegie Hall presents a wide range of performances each season on its three stages-the renowned Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, intimate Weill Recital Hall, and innovative Zankel Hall-including concert series curated by acclaimed artists and composers; citywide festivals featuring collaborations with leading NYC cultural institutions; orchestral performances, chamber music, new music concerts, and recitals; and the best in jazz, global, and popular music. Many concerts each season are heard by listeners worldwide via the Carnegie Hall Live radio and digital broadcast series, produced in partnership with WQXR.



Complementing these performance activities, Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute creates wide-reaching music education and social impact programs that annually serve more than 800,000 people in the New York City area, nationally, and internationally, and even more through a growing number of initiatives online. These programs play a central role in delivering on Carnegie Hall's commitment to making great music accessible to as many people as possible.