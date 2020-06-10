Canadian Opera Company will stream Songs of Hope: From Our Homes to Yours online on Thursday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Songs of Hope: From Our Homes to Yours takes the centuries-old concept of the salon-style home concert and reimagines it as a vehicle for hope and healing for modern audiences living through turbulent times.



The intimate showcase features performances by the young artists of the COC Ensemble Studio, who have each personally selected a piece that holds a special place in their hearts.



With an eclectic program that includes songs by Franz Schubert and Benjamin Britten set alongside a traditional Irish folk ballad and a stirring Rodgers and Hammerstein ensemble number, there is something for just about every kind of music lover.

