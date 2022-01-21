Bronx Arts Ensemble to Present Markel Reed in Concert

Bronx Arts Ensemble has announced Reflections, a free concert event on February 5, 2022, at 3 pm at Bronx House Community Center, 990 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx, NY.

Baritone Markel Reed and pianist Kyle Walker will perform classic pieces from Johannes Brahms, Ben Moore, and Margaret Bonds and an aria fresh from the Metropolitan Opera's presentation of Fire Shut Up in My Bones by Terence Blanchard. The program will be called from the stage to allow for a unique and spontaneous experience.

Reflections will showcase rising opera singer Markel Reed. Reed, a Bronx Resident, has been featured in various concerts and recitals throughout the U.S., Canada, and Europe. He has performed with notable organizations such as the Metropolitan Opera, Bronx Opera, Cincinnati Opera, National Music Festival, Lyric Opera Studio Weimar, Hartford Opera Theater, Lighthouse Opera, and the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

In 2019, Reed originated the role of "Chester" in the premiere of Terence Blanchard's acclaimed opera Fire Shut up in my Bones with the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. This season, Mr. Reed has graced the Metropolitan Opera's stage, most recently in the Grammy-winning production of Porgy and Bess. Mr. Reed will collaborate with Kyle Walker, piano.

A strong advocate for social equality, critically-acclaimed pianist Kyle P. Walker believes music can speak to social issues better than verbal language can, the understanding of which he brings to both traditional Western repertoire and that of the living worldwide composers with whom he collaborates. His performances have been featured on The Green Space at WNYC, WQXR's Mcgraw-Hill Financial Young Artists Showcase, NPR's Public Radio East, NPR's 1A, and UNC-TV.

He has been featured in solo recitals at New York's Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall and with the orchestra in Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall; solo performances at The Apollo Theater and Colour of Music Festival; and a solo recital tour throughout the East and West coast, among others. Walker is a pianist of DARA + KYLE, a newly formed piano/cello duo and 2021 recipient of the Chamber Music America "Ensemble Forward" career grant. Kyle also performs with the group Sanctuary Project NYC.

Performers:

Markel Reed, baritone

Kyle P. Walker, piano

Free Admission.

Reservations and proof of vaccination status are required to attend.

RSVP: https://bit.ly/BAEReflections