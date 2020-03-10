Adam Plachetka Will Sing the Role of Guglielmo in Upcoming Performances of COSI FAN TUTTE at The Metropolitan Opera

Adam Plachetka will sing Guglielmo in all upcoming performances of Mozart's Così fan tutte, replacing Luca Pisaroni, who has withdrawn due to a family emergency.

Czech bass-baritone Adam Plachetka reprises his performance of Guglielmo, which was last seen at the Met at this production's premiere in 2018. Earlier this season at the Met, he performed the roles of the Count and Figaro in Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro. He made his Met debut in 2015 as Masetto in Mozart's Don Giovanni, followed by performances as Belcore in Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore and Leporello in Don Giovanni. Other performances this season include Figaro in Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia at Vienna State Opera and Lyric Opera of Chicago; Zoroastro in Handel's Orlando at Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris; and the title role in Le Nozze di Figaro and Gesler in Rossini's Guillaume Tell in Vienna.

Phelim McDermott's staging of Così fan tutte continues with Harry Bicket conducting a cast that also includes Nicole Car as Fiordiligi, Serena Malfi as Dorabella, Heidi Stober as Despina, Ben Bliss as Ferrando, and Gerald Finley as Don Alfonso.

Remaining performances of Così fan tutte are March 11 and 14.

