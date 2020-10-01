Abridged Version Of LE NOZZE DE FIGARO Announced At Dutch National Opera & Ballet

Today, the Dutch National Opera announced that, despite the coronavirus measures in place, Mozart's opera Le nozze di Figaro will still be performed live at Dutch National Opera & Ballet. The performance will be based on the version directed by David Bösch and will not have an intermission. Director Bösch and conductor Riccardo Minasi have created an abridged two-hour version for the occasion. Mozart specialist Riccardo Minasi will be directing the Netherlands Chamber Orchestra.

The première will take place on 7 November 2020. The performance will be repeated seven times in November. Tickets will be available from 12 October at: https://operaballet.nl/en/opera/2020-2021/show/le-nozze-di-figaro

Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro from 1786 is the first of the three successful operas he wrote together with lyricist Lorenzo Da Ponte. In a comic opera brimming with intrigue, lusty excitement, disguises, mistaken identities and hidden meanings, Mozart and Da Ponte tell a tale of love and faithfulness suffering at the hands of power. Although David Bösch's colourful staging has a lot of humour, it does not shy away from the acerbic aspects of this masterpiece.

The cast with its many young members features any number of rising stars making their debut at Dutch National Opera. Sopranos Ruzan Mathashyan and Natalia Tanasii share the role of the Countess. Ying Fang from China will be performing the role of Susanna, while Riccardo Fassi from Italy will be playing Figaro, singing bass. Baritone Davide Luciano as Count Almaviva sees the return of a familiar face to Dutch National Opera. Dutch National Opera Studio alumna Polly Leech will be playing Cherubino, while current Studio member Sam Carl will take on the role of Antonio.

Dutch National Opera & Ballet of course ensures that its cast and crew can work safely, but also ensures the safety of visitors to its performances, in keeping with the latest guidelines of the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). For an extensive explanation, please consult https://www.operaballet.nl/en/safe-visit.

View More Opera Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You