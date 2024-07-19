Äyanna Returns With Self-Aware Anthem 'Boys Like You'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



UK pop princess Äyanna returns with her first solo single of the year “Boys Like You”. An irresistible summertime bop that’s made for the windows down moments, this incredible display of vocal prowess and captivating lyricism is one for the girls that stay away from the stereotypical bad boy. Dubbed by Äyanna as a “self aware anthem”, she adds "I feel like there isn’t really a song for girls who are trying not to get involved with the bad boy/player types, even though they’re alluring so I thought I’d write one. It’s a self aware anthem that processes how it feels to be approached by someone who’s obviously cute and interesting but who definitely doesn’t have good intentions."



This latest release follows a hugely successful year so far. Hot off the back of her ground-breaking debut In A Perfect World EP released in Autumn 2023 via LVRN that brought in an exclusive “Girlfriend” remix featuring some of London’s hottest rising stars Tamera and Mnelia earlier this year, 2024 has seen Äyanna support Tems at her sold out London Eventim Apollo show and most recently bagging a feature on Headie One’s new album with “Rapunzel”. Amidst a slew of early co-signs for the young artist from celebrated artists such Stormzy, Summer Walker, SPINALL to name a few, Äyanna has continued to prove herself one of the most in-demand and exciting new talents. You can catch her live this Summer on August 4th at The Hundred @ Lord’s in London, followed by her festival debut at Boardmasters in Newquay on the 9th.

About Äyanna

Growing up in both East London and Jamaica, Äyanna’s music draws from the rich sounds of her upbringing imparted on her by her English and Jamaican-born parents, resulting in a style that’s both soulful, fresh and irresistible. She began singing at four years old and at nineteen she walked away from a promising career in law to pursue her dream of making music. Äyanna first captured the attention of the internet and industry tastemakers, through her now viral home videos that showcased her vocal prowess and soon after, one of the first three songs she ever wrote, “Party Tricks,” became a big hit and has since amassed millions of streams.



Released in Autumn 2023, her debut EP In A Perfect World via LVRN (6LACK, Summer Walker, DVSN, Davido, SPINALL, Baby Tate) centred around her signature mosaic of pop, infused with R&B, soul and beyond quickly earned her large acclaim and established her own uncharted lane in music with support from Complex, The Independent, Crack, The Line of Best Fit, Teen Vogue, +44 Amazon, Spotify RADAR UK and more. She was also named as part of BBC 1Xtra’s Hot for 2024 at the start of the year also.



Additionally, Äyanna made her worldwide television debut with an explosive performance at the European MTV Awards alongside globally renowned artists Spinall and Nasty C of their song “Power (Remember Who You Are)” with DJ Snake. The track is featured in the short film, The Flipper’s Skate Heist, that’s out now and it spotlights Äyanna’s dynamic songwriting and singing prowess. With so many monumental feats already under her belt including features in i-D, The Face, Hunger, Clash and more, the young artist’s ascend is one not to be missed.

