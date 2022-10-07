Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
whiterosemoxie Debuts EP 'HABITS'

Oct. 07, 2022  

whiterosemoxie has returned with a brand new EP HABITS. Arriving in the wake of his Rolling Loud Miami and Detroit's MoPOP festival dates, whiterosemoxie is packaging his incendiary stage presence into a 7-track collection.

Moxie states "HABITS is my personal farewell to the life that being half blind allows you to live. I'm saying goodbye to this era and the benefits that come from a lack of focus, naïveté, and immaturity. In HABITS the music is supposed to be up/hype. I'm showing my fangs again one more time before I drop the album.

Turn this s on when you need a burst of energy. I want it to feel like the pinnacle, the climax, the "aha" moment that you felt when you watched your favorite movie for the first time. This is how I want the audience to feel when engaging with HABITS."

Bred out of an intense writing camp attended earlier this year, Moxie recalls all of these tracks eliciting a specific energy when they were made. HABITS takes the listener to a place of unapologetic delirium and enthusiasm that reflects the effort exerted when one is working to form a positive habit or quit a negative one.

The EP marks the end of Moxie's habit" of living carelessly. The 7 track EP begins an era of intentional and steadfast dedication to whiterosemoxie. Giving a taste of new music, HABITS also warms up listeners for whiterosemoxie's album, due later this year.

With his accolades stacked to the top, Moxie is definitely claiming his spot and working his way to stardom. Whiterosemoxie has received critical acclaim with features in Complex "Best New Music This Week", Paper Magazine, Us Weekly, and many more. Moxie was also chosen to participate in YouTube's Global artist-driven ad campaign, one that garners an estimated 3 billion impressions.

Past campaigns have featured stars such as Dua Lipa, DaBaby, Tones & I, Omar Apollo, Beabadoobee, and many more. Moxie performed at Detroit Piston's Draft party in front of an audience at Little Ceasar's arena.

He was even selected as one of 8 artist's for Soundcloud's Fortnite Tournament alongside 2kbaby, Tokoyo's Revenge and host Rico Nasty, was a featured artist in the Detroit Metro Times "12 Metro Detroit Acts We Think Will Do Big Things in 2021", and has amassed over 25 million streams across streaming platforms, still growing daily.

Infectious, motivational, and genuine - HABITS is the work of an artist with purpose, intent, and an eye to the future.

Listen to the new single here:




