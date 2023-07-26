sophie meiers Shares Bedroom Pop Single 'someone to be there'

“someone to be there” is the latest offering from their concept EP ‘spark__space’ out on August 24th.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

Downtown LA-based artist sophie meiers (they/them) shares their new single and music video “someone to be there”, the latest offering from their concept EP ‘spark__space’ out on August 24th.

Part two of their immersive “portal” trilogy of EP’s, each one embodies its own unique sound, story, and feel.  In this world, they explore the earthly and mundane: flesh and blood. Lyrically exploring themes of lust, devotion, attachment, and the nuances of human experience.  

In “someone to be there” sophie articulates feelings of vulnerability and longing, discussing their hesitancy to trust after being hurt in the past. Built on a foundation of dreamy guitars imbued in a swell of gauzy synths and flurries of sparkly production flairs, a soulful breakbeat is added that builds on the laid-back vibe.

On the inspiration behind the song, the multi-creative expresses: “I find myself in very complicated relationships; it’s really hard for me to be healthy and casual after the things I’ve experienced in my childhood. I have a tendency of getting attached to people I care about, and with this comes the fear of losing them. I’m always very upfront about my traumas and trust issues, so it's very scary when somebody says that I can rely and depend on them.” 

spark__space represents warmth, organic matter, and the worldly. In reference to their 3-part project being a “house”, sophie says spark__space is “the structure, the building, the living room”. It feels like flushed cheeks, comforting fabrics, and delirious longing. Opposed to the synthetic sound of shine__space, spark__space is quite the opposite.

Sonically, it’s built with saturated guitars, hazy baselines, and cushiony vocals that blanket the organic production with a sense of untouched honesty. “I think that what makes these songs so special is that they are not trying to be anything — they are not over thought or edited — just exactly how I felt in that given moment,” comments meiers. 

Hailing from a small mountain town in Colorado, sophie meiers became obsessed with music at a young age, propelled by the myriad of resources that the internet holds. They left home at 15, paving their own way through creative ingenuity and a DIY mindset that carries into their art and work ethic.

Existing on a plane all their own, meiers has created a surrealist alternate universe for their art to live, melding their passions for writing, visual artistry, and producing with an aesthetic uniquely their own. Their experimental production, sultry vocals, and lyrical honesty have garnered them 700K monthly listeners, with their talents recognized and celebrated by The FADER, PAPER Magazine, Billboard, Consequence, i-D, Lyrical Lemonade and more.

Photo by Lindsey Nico Mann



