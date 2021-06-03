iHeart Adds Dolly Parton, Elton John, Brandi Carlile, to 'CAN'T CANCEL PRIDE' Virtual Benefit

iHeartMedia and P&G today announce that Kylie Minogue, Leslie Odom Jr., Olly Alexander from Years & Years, and Yola will join previously announced performers Bebe Rexha, Brothers Osborne, Hayley Kiyoko, Jasmine Mans, JoJo Siwa, P!NK, Regard, Tate McRae and Troye Sivan for "Can't Cancel Pride" relief benefit special on June 4 at 9 p.m. The hour-long stream will also feature special moments from so many of the LGBTQ+ community's members and advocates including newly announced appearances from Brandi Carlile, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Karamo Brown and Tan France from Queer Eye, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg; joining previously announced appearances from Busy Phillips, Demi Lovato, Gus Kenworthy, Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Marshmello, MJ Rodriguez, Nina West, Ricky Martin and more.

Hosted by iHeartMedia on-air personality Elvis Duran and diamond-selling singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha, "Can't Cancel Pride" will bring together some of the biggest names in culture and entertainment and seek inspiration from the letters in PRIDE symbolizing Power & Purpose, Respect & Relationships, Individuality & Intersectionality, Dance & Defy, and Equality & Everybody.

So, what can our LGBTQ+ members, friends, family, and supporters expect from "Can't Cancel Pride"? A true celebration for the LGBTQ+ community - and here is a little sneak peek.

Dolly Parton will welcome everyone to the 2021 "Can't Cancel Pride," before Troye Sivan with Regard and Tate McRae take the stage to kick off the event with a performance of "You."

Host, Bebe Rexha will perform her new single "Sacrifice."

In addition, Leslie Odom Jr. will perform "Without You" in a special candlelight moment to remember the 5-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub massacre and the souls that were lost there.

The show finale will feature a special message from Elton John as he honors JoJo Siwa for being a young trailblazer in the community, before she performs a special rendition of her song "Boomerang."

So tune in on June 4 for an evening of love, celebration and fundraising at 9 p.m. on The Roku Channel, Revry and iHeartRadio's TikTok, YouTube and Facebook, iHeartRadio's PrideRadio.com, on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio App. The event will be available on demand throughout Pride Month until June 30 on The Roku Channel, Revry, iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook.

For over 50 years, Pride Month has given millions of people the opportunity to come together and feel proud of who they are. And this year is no different. While the world is slowly starting to gather more in person, the LGBTQ+ community is still finding ways to celebrate this month.

COVID-19 has not only led to the disruption of many national Pride events but has also had a damaging effect on fundraising efforts LGBTQ+ organizations rely on to survive. The LGBTQ+ community continues to face loss of livelihoods, lack of access to critical life-affirming healthcare, increased domestic violence and social isolation as many of the organizations they count on for these services continue to struggle for support during the pandemic.

On June 4, P&G and iHeartMedia's second annual "Can't Cancel Pride" will once again give us the opportunity to raise visibility and funds for members of this community through organizations including GLAAD, SAGE, National Black Justice Coalition, The Trevor Project, CenterLink and OutRight Action International. To raise money for the six participating nonprofits, iHeartMedia will partner with Cameo and participating talent from June 4 - June 11 and donate a portion of proceeds from the personalized videos to benefit the "Can't Cancel Pride" fund. Learn more at cameo.com.

Executive Producers for "Can't Cancel Pride" are John Sykes, Tom Poleman, Bart Peters, Gayle Troberman and Elvis Duran of iHeartMedia; Casey Patterson for Casey Patterson Entertainment; James Sunderland, Chris Wagner for White Label Productions; and Can't Cancel Pride Co-Founder Brent Miller of P&G. Brittany Mehmedovic serves as Co-Executive Producer for Casey Patterson Entertainment.

Supporting Brands of "Can't Cancel Pride" include P&G, Allē by Allergan Aesthetics, Dawn®, General Motors, The Art of Shaving and GilletteLabs®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Jared®, Puffs®, Downy®, Tide®, OLAY® and Tito's Handmade Vodka.

Additional proud partners of "Can't Cancel Pride" include Pantene®, Pampers®, Stop & Shop™, GIANT®, Giant®, Hannaford®, Secret®, Crest®, Harris Teeter and Winn Dixie®.