flor Announces Sophomore Album 'ley lines'

Los Angeles, CA alt-pop band flor have announced they will release their much anticipated sophomore album ley lines on September 6, 2019 via Fueled By Ramen. The album is available for pre-order starting today HERE. Limited edition merch bundles are available for exclusively at flor's online store HERE. flor have also released the album's title track with an accompanying visualizer. Listen to the single "ley lines" below!

"We've gotten where we are by following our instincts, so when we started to record the album, it was important for me to believe in myself and our band," shared flor singer/guitarist Zach Grace. "Ley lines are these pathways that connect places of power. I was drawn to the idea of these anchor points creating a route: this defining of a journey, and this strengthening through connection. The more we're able to connect these anchors, the more we can trust ourselves, be unshakeable, and find happiness, regardless of the push and pull of the world around us."

In that spirit, Grace co-produced ley lines with bassist/producer Dylan Bauld, free of outside influence. Working out of Bauld's home studio in Los Angeles, the duo crafted the album between several writing sessions with guitarist McKinley Kitts and drummer Kyle Hill. "When we started out, we recorded everything ourselves purely out of necessity, but as we discussed bringing in collaborators, or working out of a big recording studio for the new record, it just didn't feel natural. Zach and I making music in my living room, with the addition of McKinley and Kyle's musicianship is the sound of flor," added Bauld.

flor began unveiling songs from ley lines earlier this year with the March release of "slow motion", and May releases of "dancing around" and "little light one". Fans who pre-order the album will receive immediate downloads of all four songs they've released. The album's early tracks were praised by outlets including Ones to Watch, Alternative Press, Earmilk, and Baeble, and prominently featured on playlists including Spotify's New Music Friday, Apple Music's Today In Music, and Amazon Music's Brand New Music.

ley lines follows flor's debut album come out. you're hiding, which was released in 2017 on Fueled By Ramen. The album spawned fan favorite tracks including "hold on" and "back again", and saw the band support Paramore, Hayley Kiyoko, Walk The Moon, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness on tour. come out. you're hiding has been streamed more than 100 million times to date on Spotify alone.

This September, flor will embark on a North American headline tour, presented by Ones To Watch that will kick off on September 10th in Phoenix, AZ, and wrap on October 12th in San Diego, CA. Lostboycrow and Joan will provide support. Tickets for the tour are available now HERE. A complete list of upcoming live dates and ticket information can be found HERE.

ley lines Tracklisting

1. white noise

2. as you were

3. slow motion

4. ley lines

5. dancing around

6. listen for you

7. little light one

8. aiming low

9. money

10. underpass

11. never was mine

12. moonday

Ones To Watch Presents: flor North American Tour Dates

September 10, 2019 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

September 12, 2019 - Austin, TX - Parish

September 13, 2019 - Dallas, TX - Trees

September 14, 2019 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock

September 16, 2019 - Orlando, FL - The Social

September 17, 2019 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

September 18, 2019 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

September 20, 2019 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

September 21, 2019 - Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall

September 22, 2019 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

September 24, 2019 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

September 25, 2019 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

September 27, 2019 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Club at Stage AE

September 28, 2019 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

September 29, 2019 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

October 01, 2019 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

October 02, 2019 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

October 04, 2019 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

October 05, 2019 - Salt Lake City, UT - In The Venue

October 07, 2019 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

October 08, 2019 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

October 10, 2019 - Oakland, CA - The New Parish

October 11, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theatre

October 12, 2019 - San Diego, CA - Music Box





