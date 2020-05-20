deadmau5 x The Neptunes Present 'Pomegranate'

In early December 2019 just as the creative world was invading Miami for Art Basel, deadmau5 joined The Neptunes at North Miami's Criteria Recording Studios for a secret studio session laying the groundwork for the new single "Pomegranate." Released today, May 20 on mau5trap, deadmau5 & The Neptunes "Pomegranate" takes Joel Zimmerman, Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo into a new plane of sweet-jam R&B with electro-pop panache.

Listen to "Pomegranate" by deadmau5 & The Neptunes below!

The luscious "Pomegranate" straddles remarkably well between the two worlds of deadmau5 and The Neptunes. Heavy electronic basslines, shimmering tones and sensual lyrics delivered by The Neptunes' Pharrell Williams combine for a breezy collaboration ready to dominate radio waves and playlists this spring.

Look for "Pomegranate" to appear on deadmau5' next artist album.

Related Articles View More Music Stories