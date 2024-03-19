d4vd Sets 'My House Is Not a Home' North American & European Summer Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



18-year-old visionary artist d4vd plots his summer headline My House is Not a Home Tour, where he will be playing his largest venues to date.

The run will begin in Toronto on June 5th and make stops in major international markets including New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and more, before wrapping in Chicago for a newly announced set at Lollapalooza. In addition to these the summer run of dates, d4vd will also be gracing the stages at previously announced festivals including Governor's Ball, Bonnaroo, and Boston Calling.

The singer-songwriter announces the tour fresh off the heels of an electrifying surprise set in his hometown of Houston at White Oak Music Hall last night – which sold out minutes upon announcement.

Artist presales begin tomorrow, March 20th, and general onsale begins this Friday, March 22nd at 10AM local time. See the full list of tour dates below, and visit here for tickets and additional information.

Earlier this month, d4vd released his latest single “My House Is Not A Home,” a poignant, alternative ballad of loneliness—a story of leaving home, moving to Los Angeles, and a strained relationship finally falling apart. It showcases his writerly eye for detail, with some of his most personal and vivid lyrics yet, and also his remarkable vocal range; he climbs to the very top of his register, singing in a falsetto that stops the listener in their tracks.

The accompanying music video, directed by close collaborator Raheem Powell (@RAHEEMISBLIND), sees d4vd leaving the past behind as he strolls through a worn-in yet empty house, haunted by childhood trinkets & photographs that seemingly once teemed with life and joy. Stream/download the track HERE and watch the accompanying music video HERE. Watch d4vd's recent VEVO live performance of the track HERE.

Previously, d4vd released his two-pack single“Withering” which included new songs “Leave Her” and “2016.” Both tracks saw d4vd lean into his pop-rock sensibilities, and upon release received acclaim from the likes of Hypebeast, BET, UPROXX, and many more – watch his performance video of “Leave Her” HERE.

d4vd kicked off 2024 following a monumental year that saw him soar to new heights. His career-defining single “Romantic Homicide” – which resonated with millions worldwide upon release in July 2022 and has since surpassed 1 billion streams across platforms – peaked at #33 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is part of d4vd's debut Petals To Thorns EP which debuted at #1 on Billboard Heatseakers albums (currently spending its 40th week on the chart).

He also performed the song on Jimmy Kimmy Live! marking his late night television debut – watch the performance HERE. d4vd also joined SZA on the fall leg of her SOS Tour and performed at some of the hottest festivals including Austin City Limits, Tyler The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, and more.

Just over a year ago, d4vd began making music on the app BandLab after multiple copyright strikes on his popular Fortnite YouTube channel. He has since released two successful EPs (Petals to Thorns & The Lost Petals), sold-out two headlining tours, and performed during the entirety of the Valentino Men's SS24 Fashion Week show in Milan. His efforts were recognized as part of Billboard's 21 under 21 and Variety's Young Hollywood Impact Report lists, and he received a Streamy Award Nomination for “Here With Me” in the “Rolling Stone Sound of the Year” category.

Stay tuned for more news on d4vd soon.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

Saturday, May 25: Boston, MA - Boston Calling Music Festival

Wednesday, June 5: Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

Friday, June 7: Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

Saturday, June 8: Queens, NY - The Governors Ball Music Festival 2024

Wednesday, June 12: Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Friday, June 14: Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Saturday, June 15: Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Tuesday, June 18: Austin, TX - Emo's Austin

Wednesday, June 19: Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall

Friday, June 21: Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Saturday, June 22: Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Tuesday, June 25: San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

Thursday, June 27: Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

Friday, June 28: Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

Sunday, July 7: London, UK - KOKO

Tuesday, July 9: Dublin, IE - The Academy

Wednesday, July 10: Manchester, UK - Academy 2

Thursday, July 11: Paris, FR - Le Trabendo

Saturday, July 13: Cologne, DE - GLORIA

Sunday, July 14: Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

Tuesday, July 16: Berlin, DE - Metropol

Thursday, August 1 - Sunday, August 4: Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza Festival

About d4vd:

d4vd, born David Burke, emerged as a visionary artist only one year after he began writing and recording heart-piercing tracks alone in his sister's closet in Houston, Texas. d4vd developed his eclectic taste in rap and indie music from internet wormholes and fan-made Fortnite videos on YouTube, which he also started creating as a homeschooled teenager.

As an avid player who has amassed over fifty thousand subscribers on his gaming channel, he noticed that the songs in his game montages were getting copyright strikes, and his mother suggested that he write original music as a solution. This motivated d4vd to start recording his own tracks after discovering an easy-to-use music-making app called BandLab. He's released a smattering of singles touching everything from indie-alternative to pop to R&B, and the 18-year-old scored a breakout hit in the summer of 2022 with the now RIAA Multi-Platinum certified melancholic indie rock song “Romantic Homicide.”

Recorded entirely on an iPhone, the track reached No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and led to d4vd signing to Darkroom/Interscope before graduating high school. His slow-building beachy ballad, “Here With Me” followed, breaking into the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2023 and now RIAA Platinum Certified.

d4vd's debut EP Petals To Thorns established him as a genre-defying newcomer and one of the best new emerging acts, corroborated by his recent Billboard 21 Under 21 and Variety Young Hollywood honors. His intuitive command of lyricism stems from his years of scribbling raps and poems in his journal since childhood and his versatile interests shine in his music, drawing primarily from manga and anime.

Following on the heels of his spring headline ‘The Root of it All' debut tour, which sold out immediately upon going on sale, and a successful run of sold-out European tour dates, d4vd brought his ‘Petals To Thorns' tour to larger stages in the US than ever before. Amid his European run, d4vd put on a show-stopping performance at the Valentino Men's SS24 Fashion Week show in Milan.

He recently followed up his debut EP with The Lost Petals EP – a collection of five songs that fit into the world of Petals To Thorns and serve as a continuation of that project before d4vd moves into his next phase of music. d4vd recently joined R&B powerhouse SZA on the second leg of her North American S.O.S. tour.