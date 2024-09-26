aespa Expands Second World Tour to North America and Europe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SM Entertainment’s girl group aespa is expanding the scale of their second world tour, driven by their remarkable global popularity. aespa recently unveiled the poster for their '2024 - 25 aespa LIVE TOUR – SYNK: PARALLEL LINE –' on their official fan club community and social media platforms, generating excitement with a preview of their expanded tour.

Following an extraordinary launch in Seoul, where they achieved sold-out shows in Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Australia, and Macau—prompting additional performances due to overwhelming demand—aespa is ready to broaden their tour. The upcoming tour will feature a total of 41 performances across 29 locations, extending to North America, including the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, as well as Europe, with stops in the UK, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Spain. Full routing and ticketing information is available below.

Drawing inspiration from a multi-dimensional parallel universe concept, aespa's second world tour is set to deliver enhanced performances and breathtaking productions that have received widespread acclaim. Following their successful shows in Asia, anticipation is building for their upcoming events in North America, and Europe.

Meanwhile, aespa will conclude their Asia tour with two shows on the 28th and 29th at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

U.S. AND CANADA TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with the WeVerse presale. General onsale begins Friday, October 4 at 3 PM local time at LiveNation.com.

MEXICO CITY TICKETS: General onsale begins Wednesday, October 9 at 10 AM local time. For complete ticketing info visit Ticketmaster.com.mx.

EUROPEAN TICKETS: See ticketing timing per market below.

UK: Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, October 1st at 3PM local time with the WeVerse pre-sale. G eneral onsale begins Friday, October 4 at 3 PM local time. For complete ticketing info visit LiveNation.co.uk .

eneral onsale begins Friday, October 4 at 3 PM local time. For complete ticketing info visit . France: Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, October 1st at 3PM local time with the WeVerse pre-sale. Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale and tickets in Netherlands & France starting on Wednesday, October 2nd at 3PM local time. Preferred ticket access is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK starting on Friday, October 4th at 3PM local time. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more. For complete ticketing info visit LiveNation.fr .

. Netherlands: Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, October 1st at 3PM local time with the WeVerse pre-sale. Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale and tickets in Netherlands & France starting on Wednesday, October 2nd at 3PM local time. Preferred ticket access is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK starting on Friday, October 4th at 3PM local time. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more. For complete ticketing info visit LiveNation.nl .

. Germany: Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, October 1st at 3PM local time with the WeVerse pre-sale. G eneral onsale begins Friday, October 4 at 3 PM local time. For complete ticketing info visit LiveNation.de .

eneral onsale begins Friday, October 4 at 3 PM local time. For complete ticketing info visit . Spain: Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, October 1st at 3PM local time with the WeVerse pre-sale. G eneral onsale begins Friday, October 4 at 3 PM local time. For complete ticketing info visit LiveNation.es .

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences in North America for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the pre-show soundcheck, exclusive VIP gift item, early entry and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com

2024-25 aespa - LIVE TOUR - SYNK : PARALLEL LINE - TOUR DATES:

Tue Jan 28 - Seattle, WA - ShoWare Center

Thu Jan 30 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Sat Feb 01 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Tue Feb 04 - Mexico City, MX - Sports Palace

Thu Feb 06 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Sat Feb 08 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Tue Feb 11 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Thu Feb 13 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sat Feb 15 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Sun Mar 02 - London, UK - OVO Arena, Wembley

Tue Mar 04 - Paris, FR - Zenith

Thu Mar 06 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

Sun Mar 09 - Frankfurt, DE - myticket Jahrhunderthalle

Wed Mar 12 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center

Comments