Zydeco Star Corey Ledet Releasing New Album Written in Kouri-Vini Creole Dialect

The album will be released on CD, digital download and via streaming platforms on August 25.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+ Photo 3 Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+
Brandi Carlile Debuts Her BARBIE Cover of 'Closer to Fine' With Catherine Carlile From the Photo 4 Brandi Carlile Debuts Her BARBIE Cover of 'Closer to Fine'

Zydeco Star Corey Ledet Releasing New Album Written in Kouri-Vini Creole Dialect

Corey Ledet Zydeco's Médikamen is his first zydeco album he’s written and performed completely in Kouri-Vini (Louisiana Creole) in recognition of the journey to reclaim his family’s language.

The album was recorded at Dockside Studios in Maurice, Louisiana, engineered and mixed by Justin Tocket, produced by Corey Ledet and Louis Michot. Special guests include Germaine Jack, Anders Osborne, Kermit Ruffins, and Grant Dermody. Médikamen is being released by Arnaudville, LA’s Nouveau Electric Label on CD, digital download and via streaming platforms on August 25.

Corey Ledet is featured here on accordion and lead vocals, accompanied by: Lee Allen Zeno on bass and backing vocals; Lucien “Big Lou” Hayes on-rhythm guitar; Julian Primeaux on rhythm and lead guitar; Cecil Green on Hammond B3 organ and Fender Rhodes piano; and Je’an-Paul Jolivette  on drums, harmony and backing vocals.

Ledet always studied a broad range of different musical genres owing to the love for all music deep in his soul. When he started to research his family’s genealogical roots, he found out that their musical roots dated back to late 1800s. They performed in a variety of the outfits that played Ragtime, early Jazz, Be-Bop, Zydeco, Creole and Blues[1] (some of his people are listed at the end of this release). Learning this brought Corey a deep connection with his ancestors; and he realized that his interest in such a wide variety of music had hallowed precedent. 

Corey Ledet was born and raised in Houston, Texas, and spent his Summers with relatives in small-town Parks, where he was exposed to their Kouri-Veni language and Creole traditions. This molded and shaped Corey’s world in a profound way. This culture has its roots in Louisiana, but eventually spread across the country, including into neighboring Texas. When he returned home after summer, Corey was able to remain immersed in the Creole culture he learned to love.

 Corey had this to say about Médikamen:

“If I’m making art, it’s a different aspect of creation than just making a record. Definitely something I can be proud of no matter the outcome.  After 20 years, I finally feel like I found my identity and am comfortable with this leg of the journey. I’m able to play what I’d like to on various accordions, though through learning the Kouri-Vini language and creating art using it, I feel whole. Reclaiming the language and making this music are two ways in which I take part in our Creole culture.

“Collaboration definitely opened up possibilities for this album to have fellow Creoles’ perspectives when writing narratives and song, including mô kouzin, Herbert Wiltz. On this journey to learning my heritage language, it was a blast to have three different Kouri-Vini speakers on the recording (Ledet, Mayers, Zeno).

It was also cool to hear and learn various variations of the language. Finding out Lee Allen spoke Creole while creating this album reassured me that my first full album completely written in Kouri-Vini was certainly the best step forward.

“Back in the day there was farm life where folks raised chickens, cows, hogs... grew cotton, cane, corn, but they had the language. As time went on, this way of life was diminished by industry, cars, and Americanization. I feel that in Louisiana and in the Louisiana Creole Diaspora, we have or can find most things that makes us Creole: the cuisine, the music, the way of life… I just feel the only ingredient that’s missing in my and the younger generations is the language, which gives us our identity. Ça fé, ça isit çé in kado pou tou nouzòt (So, this is a gift for all of us).”

This project was funded in part by ArtSpark, a collaboration of Lafayette Economic Development Authority and Acadiana Center for the Arts, and was supported by a National Performance Network (NPN) Take Notice Fund, with funding from the Ford Foundation’s Creativity and Free Expression program. More information here.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Pretenders Share New Song From New Album Out in September Photo
Pretenders Share New Song From New Album Out in September

The Pretenders have shared “A Love,” the new single from their forthcoming studio album, Relentless. An official visualizer – featuring exclusive footage of the legendary band’s recent live run at small UK clubs – is streaming on YouTube. Pre-orders – including digital download, baby pink vinyl, black vinyl, and CD – are available now.

2
Video: Conquer Divide Share N E W H E A V E N Video Photo
Video: Conquer Divide Share 'N E W H E A V E N' Video

The band — vocalist Kiarely Taylor, bassist/vocalist Janel Duarte, guitarist Isabel Johnson, drummer Samantha Landa, and guitarist Kristen Sturgis — has shared the fifth single from the album. The band is the international five-piece band hailing from the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Watch the new music video now!

3
Video: Mereki Exudes Uninhibited Joy in New Video for The Garden Photo
Video: Mereki Exudes Uninhibited Joy in New Video for 'The Garden'

Extending her storytelling through the video lens of director and longtime creative collaborator Lizzy Born, this video is a playful, artful depiction of uninhibited joy. Tapping into a childlike wonder of dancing like no one is watching and bouncing on the bed, “The Garden” sees Mereki in her purest as she gallivants across the South of France.

4
Video: Gringo Star Share New Video for On And On And Gone Photo
Video: Gringo Star Share New Video for 'On And On And Gone'

Atlanta's Gringo Star is excited to share their new video for 'On And One And Gone' the title track from their acclaimed new album out now on My Anxious Mouth (order). The video was directed by director Federico Fregonese. Gringo Star will be performing on August 5 at Monday Night Brewery's 12th Anniversary in Atlanta.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Pretenders Share New Song From New Album Out in SeptemberPretenders Share New Song From New Album Out in September
Video: Conquer Divide Share 'N E W H E A V E N' VideoVideo: Conquer Divide Share 'N E W H E A V E N' Video
Watch Ellie Kemper & Luke Grimes in HAPPINESS FOR BEGINNERS; Now Available on NetflixWatch Ellie Kemper & Luke Grimes in HAPPINESS FOR BEGINNERS; Now Available on Netflix
Video: Mereki Exudes Uninhibited Joy in New Video for 'The Garden'Video: Mereki Exudes Uninhibited Joy in New Video for 'The Garden'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
MJ THE MUSICAL