Zolita Shares Guitar Driven Alt-Pop Track 'Bye Bye Baby'

Zolita returns with a new single "Bye Bye Baby." A guitar driven alt-pop track with a country twang, “Bye Bye Baby” fizzes with a catchy sonic edge and biting lyrics that speak to Zolita’s reflection on a relationship with an ex unwilling to grow up. The track touches on classic breakup motifs as Zolita illustrates the messy realities of your partner moving on quickly - and with someone much younger. With her tongue-in-cheek candor, Zolita delivers a single that is perfect for a let-it-all out, curse-your-ex, yell-the-lyrics drive, as she sings: “Yeah I thought you’d grow up / But you didn’t know how / You were always such a baby / So it’s funny that you're dating one now.”

Zolita shares about the track: "'Bye Bye Baby' is a ruthless breakup song about an all too common stereotype - your ex finding someone younger and more naive instead of growing up themselves. The lyrics are reminiscent of the passive aggressiveness of the 90’s, but sonically it’s sunny, relaxed and reminiscent of my favorite Sheryl Crow songs .

"Bye Bye Baby" follows the release of “Hypocrite." Where Zolita's Queen of Hearts album reveled in the jubilance of a sapphic love, both "Hypocrite" and "Bye Bye Baby" find Zolita on the other side of a break up. “Hypocrite” finds Zolita in the tumultuous back-and-forth of hot new hookups and seething jealousy over seeing your ex with someone else. Both self-pitying and confessional, "Hypocrite" is a pop-punk-tinged personal call-out.

As a truly multidimensional artist, Zolita matches her wildly catchy pop-punk hooks and fiercely honest songwriting with vibrant and striking cinematic storytelling, earning her praise from the likes of Billboard, i-D, PAPER Magazine, V Magazine, Out Magazine, NYLON, Gay Times, Dazed, Interview Magazine and more.

Zolita is currently wrapping up an extensive run of headline U.S. tour dates featuring Zolita as Lesbian Supreme, three costume changes, and nightly competition for best fan designed sashes. It's simply pop pageantry at its very best.

TOUR DATES:

October 17: San Diego, CA @ SOMA Sidestage

October 18: Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Photo Credit: Sandra Jamaleddine

