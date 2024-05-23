Meet the Queens of 'Drag Race México' Season 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



World of Wonder has announced the thirteen queens competing for the crown in Season 2 of “Drag Race México.” The series will premiere on June 20th exclusively on WOW Presents Plus, and reach audiences across 190 territories.

On this season of “Drag Race México,” the sickening queens will face off in a series of creative and acting challenges, fashion runways, live performances, music video recordings, and more as they try to impress the judge’s panel and avoid elimination. The participants will use their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to make it to the grand finale and compete in an epic lip-sync battle to snatch the crown. The winner will take home the dazzling crown and scepter, along with a grand cash prize.

Following a wildly popular inaugural season where Cristian Peralta was crowned champion, the thirteen glamazons competing for the next title of Mexico’s Next Drag Superstar are:

AVA POCKET, 29 – TAMPICO | @avapocket

Sound the alarm! A red hurricane is approaching the second season of Drag Race Mexico. Don't be confused by the height of this queen. She is pocket-sized, but has the energy to dance, sing, do comedy, and even run and design drag contests in Tampico. A little girl with big dreams, she's about to be Mexico’s Next Drag Superstar.

ELEKTRA VANDERGELD, 27 - MEXICO CITY | @sheselektra.van

If you were to mix Dita Von Teese, Almodovar and Jean Paul Gaultier, it would result in this queen full of creativity, fashion and aesthetics. Get the runway ready, because this fashion queen is making her way to fight for the crown.

EVA BLUNT, 35 MEXICO CITY | @evabluntdrag

From paradise itself comes Eva, taking a bite of an apple with an encapsulating secret. It may be that she hides talents in circus arts, music, and design. It may be the very essence of her sensuality or her passionate heart. With this beautiful mix, she comes to this race to prove that her experience can take her to the grand finale.

GARÇONNE, 29 QUERÉTARO | @thegarconne

A vampire queen arrives to Drag Race México! She is a mysterious queen of the shadows, and although she glides through dark alleys, she will always look elegant in one of her own confections. The runway trembles at her glamor, and the other queens will be afraid of her designs.

HORACIO POTASIO, 20 GUADALAJARA | @horaciopotasio

A queen of the House Varo enters, dancing with a tiny thong and showing off her sensuality and glamor. Her career started in secret, but now she wants to tell everyone that she has arrived to take over the dance floor, the competition lewks, and the crown of Drag Race Mexico.

IGNUS ARS, 23 – AGUASCALIENTES | @ignusars

Fire and art come together in the name of this queen, as well as in her personality. She is, as she defines herself, a crazy Martian - always ready to do something unexpected. She comes to offer her art, her concepts and to surprise on the catwalk.

JENARY BLOOM, 27 GUADALAJARA | @JenaryBloom

A blooming queen arrives on the second season of Drag Race Mexico. She comes to show what she knows about performing arts, contemporary dance, and devouring the runway. Everyone in her hometown doubted her drag at first, but now everyone is sure she can win the crown.

LEEXA FOX, 22 MEXICALI | @Leexafox

From the stage of musical theater comes a queen who sings sultry notes, serves talent and wants to fight for the crown. Her youth and confidence are her weapons. She began to fight for her dreams when she was very young, and in this race, she comes to prove that she is a smart bitch.

LUNA LANSMAN, 36 – MEXICO CITY | @lunalansman

From Mexico City comes a unicorn queen, because, as she defines herself, she is "the complete fantasy." Her drag is a sharp horn that can make you die of laughter. So much pink and so much fantasy can take her to the final dance on the main stage.

MARIA BONITA, 31 MONTERREY | @bonitadenacimiento

Don't everyone go crazy for this queen's legs! Maria is a gorgeous queen who moves as well on the runway as she does in psychology and education. She wants to win this race by being full of color and showing her talent on the stage.

NINA DE LA FUENTE, 33 – MEXICO CITY | @ninade_lafuente

The "De La Fuente" house has arrived on Drag Race México. Is the competition going to be a family affair? This diva, inspired by the artists of the national golden age and the Hollywood of yesteryear, promises to bring us all of her elegance and glamorous style. With her talent for comedy and acting, will she be able to fight her way to the grand finale?

SUCULENTA, 27 – MEXICO CITY | @ssuculenta

Succulents are very resistant and have great variety in their shapes and colors, as does this queen that took her name from these plants. They both undoubtedly stand out for their mischievous, diverse, and visually powerful style. She is defined as a crazy and spicy queen who will undoubtedly give many surprises and leave you with much to talk about in this season of Drag Race México.

UNIQUE, 27 – AGUASCALIENTES | @unique_dragbeauty

She is an actress, she is talented, she loves camp and she is UNIQUE. She is trained in performing arts and has more than 13 years of experience on stage. Her funny spirit gives this comedy queen the weapons with which she wants to reach the grand finale of this season.

Announced earlier this spring, the season will be helmed by returning co-host and Drag Race France alum Lolita Banana, alongside newcomer and ‘Queen of the Universe’ Season 2 winner Taiga Brava. Oscar Madrazo will also return as a judge.

Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles executive produce the series for World of Wonder.

About Drag Race:

"RuPaul's Drag Race," an Emmy®-winning reality competition show, is hosted by multi Emmy® Award-winning celebrity drag star RuPaul. Contestants battle in design, comedy, dance and lipsync challenges as they seek to take home the crown and the coveted title of "America's Next Drag Superstar." RuPaul's Drag Race is now the most awarded reality competition show in Emmy history

