Zola Simone Releases New EP 'Flower'

She previously released the single and music video for “What It Feels Like.”

Sep. 30, 2022  

'Flower', the new EP from pop singer and songwriter Zola Simone is out now. The 5 tracks on the EP tell the story of the different stages of a relationship through five songs. Simone sees the life cycle of a flower as a metaphor for a relationship; it buds, blooms, wilts and, sometimes, it dies.

Simone's unique and refreshing sound that blends indie, pop, and R&B matched with her raw, vulnerable, and honest lyrics is what sets her apart from many of her peers. Her music manages to traverse the challenging terrain of being both deeply personal and undeniably relatable.

She previously released the single and music video for "What It Feels Like" - an ode to love, but especially queer love, and "Unsaid", which is "about passion and walking the line between lust and love at the beginning of a relationship and becoming so connected to someone that you don't need words to communicate."

"We buy flowers knowing that someday they may wilt and die, but we care for them and love them anyway. We enter relationships knowing they may end, but we put in the effort and love in spite of the risk of loss," says Simone. This project is a testament to the human condition; love, loss, and why we do "it" anyway.

Hailing from Boston, MA, Zola Simone, working with collaborators such as three-time Boston Music Awards "Producer of The Year," The Arcitype, continues to evolve her sound and produce music that refreshes the industry. Simone is now based in New York City.

