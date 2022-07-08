Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Zoe Wees Shares New Single 'Third Wheel'

Zoe Wees Shares New Single 'Third Wheel'

The official video for “Third Wheel,” which was directed by Gabriella Kingsley (Fireboy DML x Ed Sheeran, ArrDee x Aitch).

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 8, 2022  

Twenty-year-old Zoe Wees returns with her new single, "Third Wheel." While upbeat and infectious, the highly relatable song explores the heartbreak of loving someone who's still obsessed with their ex. The track was produced by Patrick Pyke Salmy and Ricardo Muñoz, who helmed Wees' debut EP, Golden Wings, which included the RIAA Gold-certified, Top 20 Pop radio hit "Control."

The official video for "Third Wheel," which was directed by Gabriella Kingsley (Fireboy DML x Ed Sheeran, ArrDee x Aitch), scales the song's musical highs and plumbs its emotional depths as the singer is taken from a sunflower-packed room to a darkened bedroom to an exuberant performance with vibrantly-clad dancers.

Speaking about the song, Zoe Wees said, "It's so awkwardly heartbreaking to be the third wheel in any relationship. Although this song's meaning comes from a really tough moment in my own life, I hope this song will make some people reminisce about their own similar experiences as times when they learned to grow."

Wees, who has amassed over 1.6 billion combined global streams, was nominated for an NAACP Image Award, included in Forbes' "30 Under 30" Class of 2021 and featured in Billboard's "21 Under 21: Ones To Watch." She has appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," the American Music Awards and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Wees recently featured on Felix Jaehn's new track, "Do It Better."

Watch the new music video here:

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).