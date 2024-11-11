Zoe Ko Unveils New Song 'Lucky'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising Los Angeles-based artist Zoe Ko unveils another taste of new music with “Lucky.” Ko details, “I wrote ‘Lucky’ the day after a boy pissed me off while I was out with my friends… And instead of getting super pressed or upset over this happening, sometimes you just have to laugh at these boys who think they really have a chance with you. Because honestly it is hilarious. This song is plain and simple: I know my worth, you want me, but you can’t have me. And the fact that you think you’re getting lucky is hella funny.”

Born and raised in New York City and now living in Los Angeles, Ko’s music highlights the female experience and explores themes of authenticity and empowerment. She draws inspiration from a combo of “New York alt-rock and clubby sound, with 2000’s pop girl energy,” as well as pop icons such as Britney Spears, Rihanna, No Doubt and more.

The singer-songwriter released her debut EP Baby Teeth last fall to widespread praise. Popdust praises that the EP, “consists of five tracks to give you the perfect sampling of who Zoe Ko is as an artist—honest, funny, and edgy,” while Earmilk details, “With each captivating production offering a unique glimpse into Zoe Ko's musical and personal evolution, the introspective yet vibrant EP offers us a sonic world steeped in healing and confidence as she beckons her audience to unleash their emotions, explore their innermost desires, and join her on this voyage of self-discovery.”

She followed up the EP with “EAT / DIRT” and “Touch Therapy” earlier this year, which landed on a host of notable playlists as well as the cover of Spotify’s “Young & Free” and “SALT” playlists. Ko was also highlighted in Spotify’s “Fresh Finds Class of 2022” and Apple Music’s “New in Alternative,” amongst others.

Photo Credit: Carianne Older, Colored by: Hellen Elizando

Comments