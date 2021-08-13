Zache Davis Announces Debut LP & Unveils First Single

Zache Davis is a musician and multi-instrumentalist living in Los Angeles, California. He has announced his debut LP to be released on October 15th and has unveiled the first single...

Davis began his musical career in Seattle as a mainstay in the local punk scene, playing and touring with the post-punk band The Girls. Davis relocated to Los Angeles in 2008, later forming and fronting his own groups Maniac and Weird Numbers.

Punk extrovert turned songwriting introvert, Davis has been writing more melodic, thoughtful, and complex compositions over the past few years. In 2020, he self-released his first single as a solo musician, Most Probably. The track is a personal portent of the full-length album to come.

The Sting, Davis's first complete solo studio album, is set to be released in October 2021 on Egglord Records. Recorded at Station House Studio alongside engineer Mark Rains, The Sting is a rambunctious and punk-adjacent record of songs about self-love and self-loathing.