Zach Top Debuts 3-Song EP Featuring Billy Strings

Breakthrough country singer, songwriter and musician Zach Top has released an exclusive Apple Music Nashville Sessions EP, featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Billy Strings. The three-song project finds the pair performing reimagined versions of Top’s original tracks “Bad Luck” and “Things To Do,” along with a cover of Ricky Skaggs’ “Don’t Cheat In Our Home Town.”

The pair first met this past summer at Montana’s Under The Big Sky Festival, where Strings invited Top on stage to share a few songs during his set—a collaboration that American Songwriter hailed as a “stellar performance.”

Of the EP with Strings, Top shares, “We had a lot of fun, traded back and forth some playing and whatnot. It’s so fun to watch him play. And I feel like he’s known so much for a player that it gets passed over sometimes how freaking good of a singer he is too. It was so fun to get to sing with him and him kind enough to come in on a couple of my songs and sing a second verse, sing a little harmony, do that kind of thing. It was a blast.”

Top also released a cover of Elvis’ “Blue Christmas”, which is featured on Apple Music’s annual exclusive holiday Carols Covered playlist, and has been selected as Apple Music’s Country Riser for November, which includes a long-form interview hosted by Ward Guenther, now available for streaming on Apple Music’s Country Risers Radio. Listen HERE.

The new releases add to a breakout year for Top, who is nominated for New Artist of the Year at the upcoming 58th Annual CMA Awards (his first CMA nomination) and was recently named Discovery Artist of the Year at the 2024 MusicRow Awards. He released his widely praised debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, this past spring. Produced by Carson Chamberlain (Billy Currington, Easton Corbin), the record garnered over 3.5 million streams in just its first week and received widespread acclaim. The Tennessean said it’s full of “star-making tunes,” while Country Central praised, “Cold Beer & Country Music is a masterclass in traditional country music…With a record this strong, Zach Top has proven himself as a standout rising star in this format and a premier vocalist in country music.”

Top recently announced his highly anticipated 2025 “Cold Beer & Country Music” headline tour, which completely sold out just hours after tickets went on sale. The tour features stops at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium (two nights), Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom (two nights), Denver’s Grizzly Rose (two nights), Columbus’ The Bluestone (two nights), Jacksonville’s FIVE (two nights), Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre and Chattanooga’s The Signal among many others. Additionally, Top is currently on the road supporting Lainey Wilson and will join Alan Jackson for select dates next year. See below for complete tour itinerary, full details can be found at www.zachtop.com/tour.

Raised in Sunnyside, WA, Top grew up on classic country music around the family farm. At the age of seven, he formed a band with his siblings which set the stage for his musical ambitions. Throughout his teenage years and early twenties, Top honed his craft by playing in various bluegrass bands before moving to Nashville in 2021, where he has been steadily making his mark as an artist to watch.

ZACH TOP CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

November 1—North Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena*

November 2—Evansville, IN—Ford Center*

November 3—Charleston, WV—Charleston Coliseum*

November 7—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center*

November 8—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center*

November 9—Sioux Falls, SD—Denny Sanford Premier Center*

November 15—Monroe, LA—Monroe Civic Center*

November 16—Monroe, LA—Monroe Civic Center*

November 30—Scottsdale, AZ—Westworld of Scottsdale

December 3—Tampa, FL—Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino#

December 5—Kent, WA—accesso ShoWare Center

December 8—Las Vegas, NV—Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

December 13—Las Vegas, NV—Brooklyn Bowl

December 30—San Diego, CA—Wild Horses

January 16—Omaha, NE—Steelhouse+ (SOLD OUT)

January 18—Fayetteville, AR—JJ’s Live+ (SOLD OUT)

January 23—Denver, CO—Grizzly Rose+ (SOLD OUT)

January 24—Denver, CO—Grizzly Rose+ (SOLD OUT)

January 29—Columbus, OH—The Bluestone+(SOLD OUT)

January 30—Columbus, OH—The Bluestone+ (SOLD OUT)

January 31—Royal Oak, MI—Royal Oak Music Theatre+ (SOLD OUT)

February 1—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady Music Center+ (SOLD OUT)

February 6—Des Moines, IA—Val Air Ballroom+ (SOLD OUT)

February 7—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom+ (SOLD OUT)

February 8—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom+(SOLD OUT)

February 13—Jackson, MS—Mississippi Coliseum

February 14—Durant, OK—Choctaw Grand Theater+ (SOLD OUT)

February 15—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena#

February 16—San Antonio, TX—Frost Bank Center – San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

February 26—Chattanooga, TN—The Signal+(SOLD OUT)

February 27—Chattanooga, TN—The Signal+ (SOLD OUT)

February 28—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium^ (SOLD OUT)

March 1—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium+ (SOLD OUT)

March 5—Jacksonville, FL—FIVE+(SOLD OUT)

March 6—Jacksonville, FL—FIVE+ (SOLD OUT)

March 7—Orlando, FL—Kia Center#

March 8—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre+ (SOLD OUT)

March 21-23—Willowbank, Australia—CMC Rocks

April 26—Tampa, FL—Amalie Arena#

May 17—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum#

June 11—North Lawrence, OH—The Country Fest 2025

*with Lainey Wilson

+with special guest Cole Goodwin

#with Alan Jackson

^with special guest Jake Worthington

Photo courtesy of Apple Music

