Zach Russell Reflects On Simpler Times With New Single 'Take Me Back To Tennessee'

His upcoming album 'Where The Flowers Meet The Dew', will be out on Dec. 1.

By: Nov. 12, 2023

“I wanted to go home,” songwriter Zach Russell recalls about the end of his decade-long tenure in Nashville. “I missed my family. I missed having space to feel free.” Reflecting on an older Tennessee where folks were able to build a life for themselves by working the land or just living off of the land, Russell sat down to pen his new single “Take Me Back To Tennessee.” 

Fans can stream or purchase “Take Me Back To Tennessee” right now at this link, check out Russell's previously-released singles “Milk & Honey” and “Born Again” at their respective links, and pre-order or pre-save Where The Flowers Meet The Dew ahead of its December release right here.

Russell's final performance of the year will take place at The Basement in Nashville, Tennessee on December 3rd. To purchase tickets or watch for future dates, please visit zachrussellmusic.com/tour.

Where The Flowers Meet The Dew Tracklist:

What You Want Comes To You

I Thought I Was The Trees

Milk & Honey

Take Me Back To Tennessee

Die To Myself

Born Again

Playing House

Back To Dirt

Nothin To Haul

What I Know Now

 

Catch Zach Russell on Tour: 

Nov. 10 - The Shed - Maryville, TN ^

Nov. 11 - Tooneys - McCaysville, GA ^

Dec. 1 - Pretentious Beer Co. - Knoxville, TN

Dec. 3 - The Basement - Nashville, TN

 

^ Supporting Nolan Taylor

 

More About Where The Flowers Meet The Dew:

Once again joining forces with up-and-coming producer Kyle Crownover (Adeem the Artist), this ten-song effort never takes its foot off the gas pedal. Dominant themes of wrestling with mortality, pondering reincarnation, and finding that ever-elusive feeling of contentment in this life weave gracefully through. The first half of the record is filled with traditional waltzes (“I Thought I Was the Trees”, “Take Me Back to Tennessee”), haunting electric folk (“What You Want Comes to You”), and 60's R&B style (“Milk & Honey”) cuts. Its deep, mellow, and the lyrics are contemplative. It draws you in while not letting the listener get too comfortable.  

Beginning with the aforementioned rip-roaring lead single, the back half of the record brings with it an altogether different vibe. Greasy, distorted guitar licks pepper the back half of Where the Flowers Meet the Dew. “Playing House” fully displays his creative dexterity, and would be right at home on a post-grunge rock radio station, circa 1998, sandwiched between Matchbox 20 and Third Eye Blind numbers. Later, on “Nothin' to Haul”, he boldly calls out the posers and wannabes that fill the Nashville scene.



