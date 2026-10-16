Zaatar Releases Dark Electro Single 'Bahnsteigkante'

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Belgian-Moroccan artist, DJ, and producer Zaatar has released a new single, 'Bahnsteigkante.' Shaped by her two origins and by the post-punk and EBM of the late '80s and early '90s, she crafts a raw, dark sound with a signature all her own.

The track was born from an experiment blending rock and electronic music: a deliberately electro vocoder over raw, hard-hitting rock percussion, a hybrid that is entirely intentional. The track is off of Breathing Records' compilation series INHALE Vol. 2.

https://open.spotify.com/track/7t7KbN3g7ZZhPh19aqSmjR'si=95a67ca014f14ef0

About Zaatar

Zaatar is a Belgian-Moroccan artist and producer based in France. At the crossroads of EBM, new beat and post-punk, she develops an old-school universe that she brings into the present through raw yet refined productions and DJ sets. Her distinctive tracks and sets immediately reveal a recognizable signature style.

She first gained attention on the French label Ritmo Fatale with the track 'Abiad Al Layali', which quickly opened the door to international exposure. Her productions — 'Mortal Come Back', 'Zankat Mimosa', 'Leaving For The Sky' — are designed for the dancefloor and prove particularly effective in club settings. This sonic identity was further affirmed with the release of her 2025 EP 'The Sound of Z', a tribute to the influences that shape her sound.

On stage, Zaatar acts as a bridge between live performance energy and club culture, bringing aesthetics often reserved for concerts onto the dancefloor. She has performed at major venues and festivals such as La Gaîté Lyrique in Paris, Macadam in Nantes, Le Sucre in Lyon, Fuse in Brussels, Else and Renate in Berlin, as well as Positive Education, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and Paléo Festival in Switzerland, not to mention the Grauzone Festival, a key event within the EBM and post-punk scene. She continues to perform internationally, from across Europe to Mexico.

Since 2025, she has also been developing her own event series, 'Dead-Or-Alive?', a project dedicated to EBM and post-punk aesthetics, conceived as a meeting point between live concerts and club culture — a natural extension of her artistic vision.

She was named by DJ Mag France as one of the artists to watch in 2026.

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