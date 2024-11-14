Yves Releases New EP 'I Did'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Revered South Korean singer-songwriter-producer Yves, also known as Ha Sooyoung, releases her highly anticipated new EP I DID. She also releases the captivating music video for her new single “Viola.”

Regarding “Viola,” Yves adds, "The key element of happiness to me, is serenity. ‘Viola’ captures the emotions I encountered in my journey to find inner calm. The 'space' in the song reflects a deep need for peace within, and while the lyrics mention a 'stage,' it’s about more than just the performance. My hope is that when fans listen, they’ll feel a sense of ease and comfort as if they’ve found a moment of calm within themselves."

I DID follows the success of her spring EP LOOP, which has received much critical acclaim from the likes of The Honey Pop and NME, who proclaimed that the EP is “a brilliant fresh start for Yves and an intriguing stepping stone to a future full of possibilities.” I DID conveys the emotions that she experienced while seeking peace, expressing a deep inner self that may or may not exist. See the full EP tracklisting below.

To celebrate the EP release, Yves is set to embark on her Apple Cinnamon Crunch tour in Europe beginning in Berlin at Huxleys on December 4 and concluding in Rome at Orion Live Club on December 15 with news of more tour dates to be announced. Tickets are now available for purchase here.

Through her I DID EP and “Viola” single, the former LOONA member invites fans and music lovers to experience the music she truly wanted to make, her ambition, and the voice she sought, without holding back. Now, Yves is finally doing it.

2024 APPLE CINNAMON CRUNCH TOUR DATES:

December 4, 2024 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys

December 7, 2024 - Warsaw, Poland @ Palladium

December 9, 2024 - London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush

December 12, 2024 - Paris, France @ Bataclan

December 15, 2024 - Rome, Italy @ Orion Live Club

