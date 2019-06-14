Your Smith Reveals WILD WILD WOMAN

LA-based artist Your Smith (formerly Caroline Smith) shares her newest single "Wild Wild Woman" today on Neon Gold Records. Accompanied by a lyric video directed by Gemma Warren, the video shows Smith dancing carefree, embodying the song's lyrics "I tried to keep her hiding, all shut up. I tried to keep her quiet, but she's a wild wild woman." Your Smith has also announced a support tour with X Ambassadors kicking off in Boston at the Royale in June, plus will join K. Flay on tour this September.

Your Smith on "Wild Wild Woman": "I wrote this song to call on the Wild Woman because I needed her strength, I needed her voice. It worked. So sing this song if you need to find her. Sing this song to keep the Wild Woman inside of you alive. Then let's keep fighting."

The Minneapolis native relocated to Los Angeles in 2016 and after years of releasing her music under her given name, Caroline Smith, she let go of her insecurities and reawakened herself under the new moniker Your Smith. This freedom of her new self through her alter ego is apparent in her glitzy new track "Wild Wild Woman," a song that dismisses the notion of holding back to please others and embraces being the biggest version of yourself. Smith writes, "This is an anthem for the wild woman that lives inside us all, begging to be let out." It's a warm, synth-pop gem tinged with Funk and R&B rhythms, Smith's silky, smooth voice, and a beat that's danceable until the very end.

Your Smith live:

* = with X Ambassadors

+ = with K. Flay

6.18 - Boston, MA @ Royale *

6.19 - New York, NY @ secret private show tba - email us for details

6.20 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

6.26 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth *

6.30 - St Louis, MO @ Pageant *

7.2 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues *

7.6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse

9.3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theater +

9.5 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory +

9.7 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater +

9.9 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom +

9.11 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo +

9.13 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom +

9.14 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma +

9.20 - Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom +

9.21 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom +

9.24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel +

9.26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts +

9.29 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 club +

9.30 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte +

10.2 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works +

Photo credit: Erica Hernandez





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You