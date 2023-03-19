Young Jimmy Releases Cover of Nirvana's 'Come As You Are'

Young Jimmy has a genre defying sound dubbed HOOD ROCK, showcasing a dynamic rock rhythm in reinterpreted Nirvana classic: 'COME AS YOU ARE'.

Hailing from the Bronx in NYC and as seen in CLASH & Wordplay Magazine, Young Jimmy is an alternative rock artist and "Hood Rocker". Set to release a reinvisioned rendition of the 1991 grunge anthem 'Come As You Are', the Nirvana single was featured on the GRAMMY Award winning Album 'Nevermind' and reflects the essence of what Young Jimmy stands for. Affirming Cobain's storytelling and message to the masses, Nirvana producer Butch Vig told NPR: "I think that song is about acceptance, and about misfits [...] 'Come As You Are' is an ode to accepting someone for who they are."

Holding sentimental value and childhood memories, the timeless classic proved a perfect tune for Young Jimmy to experiment with. Like many who relate to the angst of Cobain in 'Come As You Are', Young Jimmy uses the song to reflect on his own experiences as an outsider and his experiences growing up in an environment dominated by hip-hop, gangs, and gun violence. Contrasting his Bronx upbringing, Young Jimmy attended a creative High School as well as Greenwich House Music School in Manhattan - where he studied Classical, Jazz, and Rock music. He explains how life was very juxtaposed at that time; "I would go from learning a classical or jazz standard at a prestigious private music school on scholarship in Greenwich village, to practising guitar in the bathroom - trying not to disturb my mother and family. I would often wake up to gun fire in those days". Now a full circle moment, the 90s hit 'Come As You Are', was the first song Young Jimmy learned to play on guitar at the age of 13, to then be his first musical performance back in Jr high school.

Often performing recitals under a scholarship, Young Jimmy began defining his own music and identity through combining influences in his life to curate Hood Rock sounds. Getting a standing ovation for playing 'Purple Haze' by Jimi Hendrix, monumental moments like these taught him to perform 'As You Are' and as who you want to be. Being a rocker at heart, he learnt the importance of reclaiming culture and demanding representation for black artists like himself, especially when being called an 'Oreo' for liking rock music - Young Jimmy explains: "for far too long in popular culture it's been seen as a White Man's genre, and that lie has really hurt the Black Rock N Roll community [...] Rock N Roll's roots are in black culture."

ABOUT YOUNG JIMMY:

Raised in the poorest Congressional district of America, located in the Bronx, Young Jimmy's background has been a fundamental part of shaping his musical career and passion for recognising Rock N Roll's roots in African American culture. From a single mother household and growing up in the surroundings of Congressional District 16 - notorious for the largest gang takedown in New York City history - Young Jimmy escaped through his musical upbringing. With Black American parents from the Carolinas and both families migrating to NYC in the 1960s during the 'Great Migration', his background heavily influenced the Recording Artist and the music released today. Rock N Roll Hall of Famer, Grandmaster Mele Mel, was his stepfather growing up. He helped nurture his musical ambitions and introduced Young Jimmy to the music business, inviting the budding artist to accompany Mele Mel as a Guitarist on multiple sold-out shows. Young Jimmy has gone on to share the stage with reputable artists like Kendrick Lamar, Freddie Gibbs, Saul Williams, and many more.

Continuing to explore the subject of race through rock and roll in his anticipated 2023 'Deluxe' album, his unreleased work features track 'No Racist' - a creative collaboration with Kendra Foster (2X Grammy Award Winning Singer/Songwriter as seen on Rolling Stone and Pitchfork) that was inspired by racial justice protests following George Floyd's death, also falling on Young Jimmy's birthday. This perspective will force listeners to confront the stark reality in these unprecedented times of American History and Music.

In 2021, the genre-defying musician released his Debut Studio Album, 'ROCKETT 88' - a name inspired by the 1951 #1 Billboard hit by Ike Turner and his Kings of Rhythm - widely considered the first Rock N Roll song ever recorded. 2023 has since seen Young Jimmy diversify his discography following the recent success of singles; a rap-rock original named 'Pull Up to the Party', and an emotive alternative rock composition that showed audiences a vulnerable side, entitled 'Sweet Maria'. The 'Come As You Are' cover is slated for release on the 24th March, and executes the riff heavy rhythms Young Jimmy is best known for. Blending Cobain's psychedelic influences with raw vocals by Young Jimmy, this authentic sound has carved its own space in popular music, and it is here to stay. With respect for Contemporary Artists like Rage Against The Machine, H09909, King Krule, and Yves Tumor, Young Jimmy strives to elevate his recording artist skill but excel his unique sound.

Young Jimmy has a genre defying sound dubbed HOOD ROCK, showcasing a dynamic rock rhythm in reinterpreted Nirvana classic: 'COME AS YOU ARE' - available to stream 24th March 2023, and excited audiences await the upcoming 'DELUXE' album that will be reaching anticipated listeners later this year.