Yonaka Unveil Official Video For ROCKSTAR

Acclaimed British band YONAKA have unveiled an official music video for "Rockstar", the current single off their debut album Don't Wait 'Til Tomorrow.

Set simultaneously in the past and the present, lead singer Theresa Jarvis delivers a captivating performance in the video. In the past we see Theresa day-dreaming of things to come in her room at home, while in the present we see her and YONAKA band mates George Edwards, Alex Crosby and Rob Mason giving a trademark blistering performance to a sold-out crowd of screaming fans. Although the two scenes seem worlds apart, the video cleverly draws our attention to the similarities they share. Watch the Libby Burke Wilde (Royal Blood/Anne-Marie) directed video HERE.

Watch it HERE:

YONAKA released their debut album, Don't Wait 'Til Tomorrow, earlier this year via Fueled By Ramen. The album is the culmination of the past years' work from the UK's most exciting, and fastest-growing, debut rock band. Lauded by critics and fans alike for its explosive energy and hard-hitting subject matter, the album charted in the UK's official Top 40 in its first week of release. Don't Wait 'Til Tomorrow is available to stream and download now HERE.

Championed by The Times as "a band gearing up to fill arenas," YONAKA has spent much of its lifetime lighting up increasingly bigger stages at venues across the UK, including packed headline shows, European festival appearances at the likes of Reading & Leeds, Primavera, and All Points East, and a special guest role on Bring Me The Horizon's sold out UK/European arena tour. Next month YONAKA will attend the Heavy Music Awards where they are nominated for this year's 'Best UK Breakthrough Band' award. In June the band was nominated for the 'Best British Breakthrough Act' alongside bands like Idles and Black Peaks at the Kerrang! Awards.

This November, YONAKA will embark on an extensive headline tour of the United Kingdom. The 11 date trek will kick off in their hometown of Brighton on November 8th, and will conclude at London's Electric Brixton on November 27th with the band's largest headline show to date. Tickets are available now HERE.

YONAKA is: Theresa Jarvis (vocals) // George Edwards (guitar) // Alex Crosby (bass) // Rob Mason (drums)

YONAKA HEADLINE DATES

November 8, 2019 - Brighton - Concorde2

November 10, 2019 - Bristol - SWX

November 11, 2019 - Nottingham - Rescue Rooms

November 12, 2019 - Oxford - O2 Academy2

November 13, 2019 - Portsmouth - Wedgewood Rooms

November 15, 2019 - Birmingham - O2 Institute2

November 17, 2019 - Newcastle - Riverside

November 18, 2019 - Glasgow - The Garage

November 20, 2019 - Sheffield - The Leadmill

November 21, 2019 - Manchester - Academy 2

November 27, 2019 - London - Electric Ballroom

YONAKA FESTIVAL DATES

July 26, 2019 - Oxfordshire, UK - Truck Festival

August 2, 2019 - Hull, UK - Humber Street Sesh

August 3, 2019 - Cork, Ireland - Indiependence

August 16, 2019 - Gampel-Bratsch, Switzerland - Open Air Gampel





