Yoke Lore Shares New Single 'Fade Away'

Yoke Lore unveils his first solo release of 2020.

Today, New York indie pop storyteller, Yoke Lore, unveils his first solo release of 2020, "Fade Away." Yoke Lore is the solo musical venture of Adrian Galvin, previously of Yellerkin and Walk the Moon. Deeply personal lyrics set atop lush synths and an anthemic chorus make "Fade Away" the perfect track to take you right into fall.

Listen below!

"'Fade Away' is a song about making the difficult choice to persist in trying to know and understand someone. It is part promise and part plea. It is a promise to remain vigilant in my desire to be better than I was yesterday. It is a plea for others to do the same," Galvin explains.

"I won't fade away, if you don't fade away. I will remain conscious and try to be more conscientious, because I believe the way through is always through dialogue. Even though it is often the more difficult route to take. To remain quiet is easy, to look the other way is simple. But real solutions require real resistance. Dialogue requires a continual re-established commitment to the desired result."

"Fade Away" marks Galvin's first solo release of 2020, and follows "Sensitive Heart," his collaboration with Jax Anderson which was released earlier this year.

Alongside the release, Galvin has launched a digital art gallery featuring original drawings that can be viewed on yokelore.com . A handful of the pieces are available for purchase as signed, framed newly-added art prints in the Yoke Lore online merch store on his website. Fans will also be able to access a custom Instagram filter in support of the single going live tonight 6PM EST/9 PM PST. Later this month, Yoke Lore will be leading an Instagram Live session for a few stripped-down songs, including teaching viewers how to play the new song "Fade Away."

When asked about the musical moniker behind Yoke Lore, he shares "A 'yoke' is something that holds things together. 'Lore' means a set of stories or a collection of ideas about an event, time, or culture."

Yoke Lore layers the harmonies of Panda Bear, the soulful beats of M83, and the modern pop of Blackbird Blackbird to tell "the stories of how we are bound." Galvin's songs combine echoing waves of banjo, vocals, and percussion to create arresting pop music with tactile candor and conviction, and "Fade Away" is no different.

Since 2016, he has released 4 EPs and a handful of singles, including a cover of Savage Garden's "Truly Madly Deeply" that Taylor Swift added to her "Songs Taylor Loves" playlist. In the last three years, he has toured extensively, both headlining and supporting acts such as Bastille, Overcoats, Bishop Briggs, LP, and more. 2019 saw the release of Yoke Lore's fourth EP, Meditations, followed by his first national headline fall tour.

Photo Credit: Ashley Frangie

