Yann Tiersen to Begin North American Tour in June

Yann Tiersen today shares a new single, "13 1 18 25 (6 5 1 20. 17 21 9 14 17 21 9 19)," the latest to be taken from his forthcoming album, 11 5 18 2 5 18. The record is available June 10 via Mute on CD and digital platforms. A limited edition clear double vinyl with etching will follow on September 30.
Listen to "13 1 18 25 (6 5 1 20. 17 21 9 14 17 21 9 19)" here.
Pre-order 11 5 18 2 5 18 here.
The new album, 11 5 18 2 5 18 was born from experimentation in the studio ahead of a performance at Superbooth, Berlin's modular and synthesizer festival. With more time than usual to prepare for his live set, Tiersen found himself in his Eskal Studio on the French island of Ushant completing the story he started with 2021's Kerber - presenting a beautifully textured and highly immersive electronic world.
Using samples as his source, Tiersen has resampled, reprogrammed, and recomposed audio to create entirely new tracks unrecognizable and decontextualized from their original versions. Where Kerber took a more nuanced and subtle approach to the electronics, 11 5 18 2 5 18 brings the listener into new sonic spaces and - as recent live performances can attest - these spaces include the dance floor.
Yann Tiersen will embark on an extensive, electronics-heavy tour this June in support of 11 5 18 2 5. Planned dates include stops across The United States, Mexico, Canada, and Europe throughout the year. Full dates below. Purchase tickets here.
Yann Tiersen 2022 Tour
June 1 - Mexico City, Mexico - Auditorio Nacional
June 2 - Queretaro, Mexico - Auditorio Josefa Ortiz de Dominguez
June 3 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Teatro Diana
June 4 - Monterrey, Mexico - Auditorio Pabellón M
June 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
June 8 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre
June 9 - Portland, OR - McMenamin's Crystal Ballroom
June 11 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
June 12 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
June 15 - Chicago, IL - Metro
June 16 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom
June 17 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
June 18 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
June 20 - Quebec, QC - Palais Montcalm
June 22 - Somerville, MA - Somerville Theatre
June 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
June 25 - Washington, DC - 930 Club
Listen to "16 15 21 12 12. 2 15 10 5 18"
Listen to "11 5 18 2 5 18"
Pre-order 11 5 18 2 5 18 here. The CD format is packaged in a card pack with spot gloss varnish while the limited edition double clear vinyl features an etching on one side.
