Yann Tiersen to Begin North American Tour in June

Yann Tiersen today shares a new single, "13 1 18 25 (6 5 1 20. 17 21 9 14 17 21 9 19)," the latest to be taken from his forthcoming album, 11 5 18 2 5 18. The record is available June 10 via Mute on CD and digital platforms. A limited edition clear double vinyl with etching will follow on September 30.



The new album, 11 5 18 2 5 18 was born from experimentation in the studio ahead of a performance at Superbooth, Berlin's modular and synthesizer festival. With more time than usual to prepare for his live set, Tiersen found himself in his Eskal Studio on the French island of Ushant completing the story he started with 2021's Kerber - presenting a beautifully textured and highly immersive electronic world.



Using samples as his source, Tiersen has resampled, reprogrammed, and recomposed audio to create entirely new tracks unrecognizable and decontextualized from their original versions. Where Kerber took a more nuanced and subtle approach to the electronics, 11 5 18 2 5 18 brings the listener into new sonic spaces and - as recent live performances can attest - these spaces include the dance floor.





Yann Tiersen will embark on an extensive, electronics-heavy tour this June in support of 11 5 18 2 5. Planned dates include stops across The United States, Mexico, Canada, and Europe throughout the year. Full dates below. Purchase tickets here.



Yann Tiersen 2022 Tour

June 1 - Mexico City, Mexico - Auditorio Nacional

June 2 - Queretaro, Mexico - Auditorio Josefa Ortiz de Dominguez

June 3 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Teatro Diana

June 4 - Monterrey, Mexico - Auditorio Pabellón M

June 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

June 8 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

June 9 - Portland, OR - McMenamin's Crystal Ballroom

June 11 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

June 12 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

June 15 - Chicago, IL - Metro

June 16 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom

June 17 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

June 18 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

June 20 - Quebec, QC - Palais Montcalm

June 22 - Somerville, MA - Somerville Theatre

June 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

June 25 - Washington, DC - 930 Club



