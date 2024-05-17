LA Based Punk Pop Artist Deegie Releases New Single Old Spice (Eric #1)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Los Angeles based punk pop artist deegie, aka singer-songwriter Anne DiGiovanni, is releasing a new single called "Old Spice (Eric #1) on May 17, 2024.

The song is the sixth single off of her upcoming EP about her ex-boyfriends titled EXES, and it's about her high school sweetheart, Eric, who first broke deegie's heart when she was 17 and whose cologne will always trigger her teenage desire.

"After running into Eric years after we dated, when we were both living in New York City, and getting rejected by him again, he's truly cemented himself as the one who got away," she said, reflecting on the relationship. "But it's the idea of what he represented to me as an adolescent - a Prince Charming who could make me complete as a person and fulfill all my needs - that I had to get over by writing this breakup song."

"Old Spice (Eric #1)" is a soliloquy to those aromas that can still catch us and drag us down a rabbit hole of memory and sensation years after we've moved on from a heartache, even when we know it's self-destructive to let ourselves be dragged.

The idea for the EXES EP was sparked when Anne stumbled upon her online journals spanning nearly a decade, which included details about casual and serious relationships that were too good not to indulge in. It's an exploration of memory, accountability, and the perspective bestowed by time and, in a particularly bold move, each song on the EP includes the name of the boyfriend it's about in the song's title.

deegie was most recently one half of the indie pop duo Only Bricks, the moniker under which she and her husband Joseph Lewczak released music for five years (2018 - 2023). "Old Spice (Eric #1)" was co-written with Joseph and produced by Rachel White, with vocal production by Jay Ives.

"Old Spice (Eric #1)" will be released to the public on all streaming platforms on May 17, 2024. An official music video will follow on YouTube at the end of May.

