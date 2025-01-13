Yachtley Crew Returns To Indian Ranch This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The nation's #1 Yacht Rock Band, Yachtley Crew, returns to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA this summer on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $20 through January 24th, while supplies last. Yachtley Crew is a seven-piece SoCal band who burst onto the club scene in 2017, selling out countless local venues before starting a nationwide Yacht Rock craze and being noticed by the legendary Jimmy Buffett, who signed them to his own Mailboat label prior to their new deal with Earache/Universal Records.

The band's 2023-released Seas the Day EP include fan favorites such as Boz Scaggs' “Lido Shuffle,” Ace's “How Long,” Robbie Dupree's “Steal Away,” the Bee Gees' “How Deep Is Your Love,” and all-time Yacht Rock pioneer Christopher Cross' “Ride Like the Wind.” Other songs in the band's exhilarating live sets include Toto's “Africa,” Looking Glass' “Brandy,” and Rupert Holmes' “Escape (The Piña Colada Song).”

Seas the Day was produced and mixed by Grammy Award-winning Chris Lord-Alge (Stevie Nicks, Keith Urban, Bruce Springsteen, Green Day), and it features the band's first original song “ Sex on the Beach,” accompanied by a video with a guest appearance by Access Hollywood and iHeart Radio host, Mario Lopez.

Yachtley Crew is proud to fly the flag of Yacht Rock for each and every generation that loves good fun and good-time music, and they very much look forward to sharing new and classic Yacht Rock tunes and are set to help one and all navigate the as-yet-uncharted waters of 2025, and beyond. Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg.

Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground.

Tickets are on sale now for Get The Led Out on June 6th, Little River Band on July 6th, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 20th, and Tyler Hubbard on August 18th. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Yachtley Crew on Thursday, July 24, 2025 go on-sale Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird GA tickets will be available for just $20, January 18-January 24. Gates open at 5:30 PM and showtime is 7:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office.

All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.

