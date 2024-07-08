Yacht Rock Revue to Release 21-Track Concept Album 'Escape Artist'

Tonight, the band embarks on the 44-city tour with Train and REO Speedwagon as direct support on the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour.

By: Jul. 08, 2024
Yacht Rock Revue to Release 21-Track Concept Album 'Escape Artist'
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Yacht Rock Revue has revealed that their upcoming original album, Escape Artist, will be due out November 29. This 21-song concept album, spanning four sides of vinyl, showcases the band’s evolution beyond a mere tribute act, seamlessly integrating their unique style with the iconic yacht rock vibe. 

LATEST NEWS

Tyler Childers Confirms 2025 Headline Tour in Australia and New Zealand
Deep Purple Releases New Song 'Lazy Sod'
LEISURE Return with 'Oh Why' Single Feat. Two Another
Peyton Shay Releases New Single 'Lonely Chapstick'

Tonight, the band embarks on the 44-city tour with Train and REO Speedwagon as direct support on the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour at Somerset Amphitheater in Somerset, WI. They’ll make stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more, wrapping up on September 11 in Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

Escape Artist will be released in two parts: the A-side and B-side on October 4, and the C-side and D-side on November 29. This ambitious ode to yacht rock captures waves of emotion, paying homage to the vinyl era and transporting audiences back to the sun-soaked anthems of the ‘70s and ‘80s.

On July 12, Yacht Rock Revue will release sophomore singles “Lost In The Meantime” (focus track) and “Steal Away.” Nicholas reflects, “Some of my clearest memories aren’t major milestones or significant global events, like where I was when I heard Prince passed away. They’re random snapshots from everyday moments that stick in my head for some reason. That’s the essence of ‘Lost In The Meantime’— it explores how the true essence of a relationship often lies in those ordinary, in-between moments.”

“Steal Away,” a reimagined ukulele rendition of Robbie Dupree’s 1980 track, serves as the album’s sole cover. “I’ve been a fan of Yacht Rock Revue since first seeing their show 10 years ago at a small club in New York City,” Robbie Dupree shares. “They’re a national group now! Their new music is brilliant and their rendition of my song, ‘Steal Away,’ is fresh and delightful.”

The lead singles, “Tropical Illusion” and “Passengers,” debuted on May 24. “Tropical Illusion,” co-written by Elliot Lurie of Looking Glass and Nicholas Niespodziani of Yacht Rock Revue, honors Looking Glass’s 1972 hit “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl).”

Speaking on the collaboration, Elliot Lurie elaborates, “I played my first gig with Yacht Rock Revue about 12 years ago. I didn’t know who they were then, but there were 5,000 people in a park in Atlanta groovin’ to a killer band. I sang Brandy with them and I was an instant Yacht Rock Revue fan. It’s great to now have co-written a tune with Nick for their new album.”

Escape Artist captures the desire to escape modern society, using music as a primary tool to break away from the worries of daily life. “Look out in the crowd and imagine what each person is escaping from. They’re escaping the modern condition to the idea of a less complicated time,” Yacht Rock Revue’s lead vocalist Nicholas Niespodziani explains. “We see it every night on the road — an audience transported somewhere else. We are Escape Artists. That’s our magic trick.” 

“Of course, there’s the literal layer — I want to escape the confines of what our band is supposed to be,” Nicholas continues. “Are we allowed to be artists, or are we trapped by a genre? We’ve always been pushing the envelope, going where no band like ours has gone before. I want it to be OK for us to express optimism and sadness and fear and vulnerability. I want to escape the caricature that defines us. The ‘Escape Artist’ song lyrics tell that story.” 

ESCAPE ARTIST TRACK LISTING:

Escape Artist

Make You Miss Me

Separate Grooves 

Waves 

Reverse Sunset 

Lost In The Meantime

Sail On 

Steal Away (Robbie Dupree Cover)

Tropical Illusion (feat. Elliot Lurie)

Passengers

Triangle of Combustion 

Lonely For You

Inverse Sunrise

San Junipero (Every Night Like Tonight)

Things Look Different 

Monkeys Always Swinging 

Bad Decisions 

Worse Decisions

Here For the Feeling

Four in the Morning 

What A Year 

After a successful 2023 tour with Kenny Loggins, Yacht Rock Revue’s debut as direct support for iconic hitmakers Train and REO Speedwagon on a 44-city tour marks a monumental moment for a band redefining the limits of what a cover band can achieve.

Nicholas expresses excitement, stating, “Every song by all three bands is gonna be a raucous sing-along! Holy sh*t that’s a lot of hit songs in one lineup. As a singer, I’m excited to watch Kevin Cronin and Patrick Monahan every night. Those guys are both wildly talented vocalists and I’m gonna soak in as much wisdom and technique and as many crowd control tactics as I can.” 

Sarah Bahr of The New York Times reported her first-hand experience of Yacht Rock Revue’s liberating on-stage energy, observing fans who “danced for two hours to tunes from the 1970s and ’80s,” while Entertainment Weekly noted that “the shows tend to be unabashedly joyous affairs.” 

SUMMER ROAD TRIP 2024 TOUR DATES:

DATE

CITY / STATE

VENUE

Monday, July 8

Somerset, WI

Somerset Amphitheater

Wednesday, July 10

Noblesville, IN

Ruoff Music Center

Thursday, July 11

Pittsburgh

Stage AE ^*

Friday, July 12

Cincinnati

Riverbend Music Center

Saturday, July 13

Tinley Park, IL

Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Monday, July 15

Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Blossom Music Center

Tuesday, July 16

Maryland Heights, MO

Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Wednesday, July 17

Kansas City, MO

Starlight Theatre ^

Friday, July 19

Lewiston, NY

Artpark ^

Saturday, July 20

Toronto

Budweiser Stage #

Sunday, July 21

Clarkston, MI

Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tuesday, July 23

Saratoga Springs, NY

Broadview Stage at SPAC

Wednesday, July 24

Bethel, NY

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Friday, July 26

Camden, NJ

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Saturday, July 27

Wantagh, NY

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sunday, July 28

Gilford, NH

BankNH Pavilion ^

Wednesday, July 31

Syracuse, NY

Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

Thursday, August 1

Holmdel, NJ

PNC Bank Arts Center

Saturday, August 3

Hartford, CT

XFINITY Theatre

Sunday, August 4

Mansfield, MA

The Xfinity Center

Tuesday, August 6

Bristow, VA

Jiffy Lube Live

Wednesday, August 7

Virginia Beach, VA

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Friday, August 9

Raleigh, NC

Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Saturday, August 10

Charlotte

PNC Music Pavilion

Sunday, August 11

Wilmington, NC

Like Oak Bank Pavilion ^

Friday, August 16

Birmingham, AL

Oak Mountain Amphitheatre ^

Saturday, August 17

Alpharetta, GA

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sunday, August 18

Franklin, TN

FirstBank Amphitheater

Tuesday, August 20

Tampa

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, August 21

West Palm Beach, FL

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Thursday, August 22

Jacksonville, FL

Daily’s Place ^

Friday, August 23

Orange Beach, AL

The Wharf Amphitheater

Sunday, August 25

Houston

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Monday, August 26

Dallas

Dos Equis Pavilion

Wednesday, August 28

Denver

Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre *

Thursday, August 29

Salt Lake City

Utah First Credit Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 31

Auburn, WA

White River Amphitheatre

Sunday, September 1

Bend, OR

Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Wednesday, September 4

Ridgefield, WA

RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Friday, September 6

Wheatland, CA

Toyota Amphitheatre

Saturday, September 7

Mountain View, CA

Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sunday, September 8

Inglewood, CA

The Kia Forum

Tuesday, September 10

Chula Vista, CA

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, September 11

Phoenix

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

^ No REO Speedwagon

* Not a Live Nation date

Photo Credit: Mitchell Davidson



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos