Yacht Rock Revue to Release 21-Track Concept Album 'Escape Artist'

Yacht Rock Revue has revealed that their upcoming original album, Escape Artist, will be due out November 29. This 21-song concept album, spanning four sides of vinyl, showcases the band’s evolution beyond a mere tribute act, seamlessly integrating their unique style with the iconic yacht rock vibe.

Tonight, the band embarks on the 44-city tour with Train and REO Speedwagon as direct support on the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour at Somerset Amphitheater in Somerset, WI. They’ll make stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more, wrapping up on September 11 in Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

Escape Artist will be released in two parts: the A-side and B-side on October 4, and the C-side and D-side on November 29. This ambitious ode to yacht rock captures waves of emotion, paying homage to the vinyl era and transporting audiences back to the sun-soaked anthems of the ‘70s and ‘80s.

On July 12, Yacht Rock Revue will release sophomore singles “Lost In The Meantime” (focus track) and “Steal Away.” Nicholas reflects, “Some of my clearest memories aren’t major milestones or significant global events, like where I was when I heard Prince passed away. They’re random snapshots from everyday moments that stick in my head for some reason. That’s the essence of ‘Lost In The Meantime’— it explores how the true essence of a relationship often lies in those ordinary, in-between moments.”

“Steal Away,” a reimagined ukulele rendition of Robbie Dupree’s 1980 track, serves as the album’s sole cover. “I’ve been a fan of Yacht Rock Revue since first seeing their show 10 years ago at a small club in New York City,” Robbie Dupree shares. “They’re a national group now! Their new music is brilliant and their rendition of my song, ‘Steal Away,’ is fresh and delightful.”

The lead singles, “Tropical Illusion” and “Passengers,” debuted on May 24. “Tropical Illusion,” co-written by Elliot Lurie of Looking Glass and Nicholas Niespodziani of Yacht Rock Revue, honors Looking Glass’s 1972 hit “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl).”

Speaking on the collaboration, Elliot Lurie elaborates, “I played my first gig with Yacht Rock Revue about 12 years ago. I didn’t know who they were then, but there were 5,000 people in a park in Atlanta groovin’ to a killer band. I sang Brandy with them and I was an instant Yacht Rock Revue fan. It’s great to now have co-written a tune with Nick for their new album.”

Escape Artist captures the desire to escape modern society, using music as a primary tool to break away from the worries of daily life. “Look out in the crowd and imagine what each person is escaping from. They’re escaping the modern condition to the idea of a less complicated time,” Yacht Rock Revue’s lead vocalist Nicholas Niespodziani explains. “We see it every night on the road — an audience transported somewhere else. We are Escape Artists. That’s our magic trick.”

“Of course, there’s the literal layer — I want to escape the confines of what our band is supposed to be,” Nicholas continues. “Are we allowed to be artists, or are we trapped by a genre? We’ve always been pushing the envelope, going where no band like ours has gone before. I want it to be OK for us to express optimism and sadness and fear and vulnerability. I want to escape the caricature that defines us. The ‘Escape Artist’ song lyrics tell that story.”

ESCAPE ARTIST TRACK LISTING:

Escape Artist

Make You Miss Me

Separate Grooves

Waves

Reverse Sunset

Lost In The Meantime

Sail On

Steal Away (Robbie Dupree Cover)

Tropical Illusion (feat. Elliot Lurie)

Passengers

Triangle of Combustion

Lonely For You

Inverse Sunrise

San Junipero (Every Night Like Tonight)

Things Look Different

Monkeys Always Swinging

Bad Decisions

Worse Decisions

Here For the Feeling

Four in the Morning

What A Year

After a successful 2023 tour with Kenny Loggins, Yacht Rock Revue’s debut as direct support for iconic hitmakers Train and REO Speedwagon on a 44-city tour marks a monumental moment for a band redefining the limits of what a cover band can achieve.

Nicholas expresses excitement, stating, “Every song by all three bands is gonna be a raucous sing-along! Holy sh*t that’s a lot of hit songs in one lineup. As a singer, I’m excited to watch Kevin Cronin and Patrick Monahan every night. Those guys are both wildly talented vocalists and I’m gonna soak in as much wisdom and technique and as many crowd control tactics as I can.”

Sarah Bahr of The New York Times reported her first-hand experience of Yacht Rock Revue’s liberating on-stage energy, observing fans who “danced for two hours to tunes from the 1970s and ’80s,” while Entertainment Weekly noted that “the shows tend to be unabashedly joyous affairs.”

SUMMER ROAD TRIP 2024 TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY / STATE VENUE Monday, July 8 Somerset, WI Somerset Amphitheater Wednesday, July 10 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center Thursday, July 11 Pittsburgh Stage AE ^* Friday, July 12 Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center Saturday, July 13 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Monday, July 15 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Tuesday, July 16 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater Wednesday, July 17 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre ^ Friday, July 19 Lewiston, NY Artpark ^ Saturday, July 20 Toronto Budweiser Stage # Sunday, July 21 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre Tuesday, July 23 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC Wednesday, July 24 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Friday, July 26 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Saturday, July 27 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Sunday, July 28 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion ^ Wednesday, July 31 Syracuse, NY Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview Thursday, August 1 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Saturday, August 3 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre Sunday, August 4 Mansfield, MA The Xfinity Center Tuesday, August 6 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Wednesday, August 7 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Friday, August 9 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park Saturday, August 10 Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion Sunday, August 11 Wilmington, NC Like Oak Bank Pavilion ^

Friday, August 16 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre ^ Saturday, August 17 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Sunday, August 18 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater Tuesday, August 20 Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Wednesday, August 21 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Thursday, August 22 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place ^ Friday, August 23 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater Sunday, August 25 Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Monday, August 26 Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion Wednesday, August 28 Denver Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre * Thursday, August 29 Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Amphitheatre Saturday, August 31 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre Sunday, September 1 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater Wednesday, September 4 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Friday, September 6 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre Saturday, September 7 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Sunday, September 8 Inglewood, CA The Kia Forum Tuesday, September 10 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Wednesday, September 11 Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

^ No REO Speedwagon * Not a Live Nation date

Photo Credit: Mitchell Davidson

