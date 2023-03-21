Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
YOURS ARE THE ONLY EARS Releases 'Bad Habit'

YOURS ARE THE ONLY EARS Releases 'Bad Habit'

Her new album will be out this Friday March 24th, via Lame-O Records.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Yours Are The Only Ears, the project of New York's Susannah Cutler, releases "Bad Habit," the final single from her upcoming album, We Know The Sky, out this Friday March 24th, via Lame-O Records.

FLOOD, who premiered the video and profiled Cutler today, is saying "her gentle folk music is a necessary balm for the most intense moments of dismay... On 'Bad Habit,' Cutler handles the reflections of a deeply unhealthy relationship with great care. Pulsing acoustic guitar plucks and her silvery vocals usher us into her past's tumultuous depths."

"This song details the pain of finding yourself in a romantic situation that you never thought you'd be in and the endurance it takes to leave. When I wrote this song, I told myself, 'Nothing is off limits. Nothing you feel is too much.'"

We Know The Sky, Yours Are The Only Ears' second full-length album, finds Cutler peeling away the mask of who she thought she should be, and instead embracing the beautiful, ever-changing kaleidoscope of who she actually is.

We Know The Sky is like walking through a darkened hallway into the light; the sun on tentative closed eyes, slowly opening to take in the new horizon. It's an album that doesn't shy away from the hard work it takes to walk past every door, and greet whoever you find in there. Teaming deliverance with delicacy, Cutler knows that getting to know yourself--the real you--means you will find both the light and the dark.

But it's not about shunning one for the other, but rather combining them to create a palette that is able to color the world in a way that you finally understand. "Songwriting for me has always been a way for me to say things out loud that I'm afraid to say otherwise," she says.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Daniel Dorsa



MILKU Shares New Single Real Like a Feeling Photo
MILKU Shares New Single 'Real Like a Feeling'
Sydney-based art-pop and indie rising star, Milku, will release his debut EP - You Make Me Feel Beautiful, this Friday but before then he is dropping one more song “Real Like A Feeling” is out now. Produced by Tim Fitz and Dave Hammer, the EP is an homage to Milku’s mid-twenties - replete with embittered anxieties and magical high.
Ida Mae Releases New Single When Eden Was My Girl Featuring Marcus King Photo
Ida Mae Releases New Single 'When Eden Was My Girl' Featuring Marcus King
The UK / Nashville duo Ida Mae have shared their new single “When Eden Was My Girl.” Recorded at Triple M Studio in Nashville, the track features the indelible lead guitar work of Marcus King who trades solo runs with Ida Mae guitarist / singer Chris Turpin alongside singer / keyboardist Stephanie Jean.
EnsembleNewSRQ Presents 1976 With 40 Musicians, April 17 Photo
EnsembleNewSRQ Presents 1976 With 40 Musicians, April 17
For the first time in its eight-year history, ensembleNewSRQ will take to the Sarasota Opera House stage to present its concluding concert of the season. “1976” features 40 musicians, who will perform a double bill of contemporary classics, both composed in 1976.
Composer Debra Kaye To Release A New Portrait Album On Navona Records Photo
Composer Debra Kaye To Release A New Portrait Album On Navona Records
On Friday, May 26, 2023, composer and new music advocate Debra Kaye releases her new album, Ikarus Among the Stars, on Navona Records.

From This Author - Michael Major


Danielle Brooks Among This Year's New York Women in Film and Television HonoreesDanielle Brooks Among This Year's New York Women in Film and Television Honorees
March 20, 2023

CBS Sunday Morning contributor, comedian, actress, and self-described “Accidental Pundette” Nancy Giles will once again serve as the event’s emcee. David Yurman, America’s foremost luxury jewelry brand, has designed and provided this year’s Muse Award statues for honorees, as well as an exclusive gift for attendees.
Stratton Leopold & Dax Phelan Embark on New Limited SeriesStratton Leopold & Dax Phelan Embark on New Limited Series
March 20, 2023

Veteran producer Stratton Leopold (“Mission: Impossible III”) and writer/producer/director Dax Phelan (“The Other Side of the Wind”) have teamed up to produce an as-yet-untitled limited series based on one of the most daring prison escapes in history.  
Demi Lovato to Release Rock Version of 'Heart Attack' SingleDemi Lovato to Release Rock Version of 'Heart Attack' Single
March 20, 2023

Demi Lovato is releasing the rock version of 'Heart Attack.' Originally released in 2013, the song is the lead single from Lovato's fourth studio album, 'Demi.' Listen to a preview of the new single and pre-save and pre-order it now!
Video: Spadei Release New Music Video 'Shine A Light'Video: Spadei Release New Music Video 'Shine A Light'
March 20, 2023

Filmed by the dynamic producer Kenny 5 Greenbaum of Majic Robot Films, the video showcases the uplifting composition of strings, percussion, and layered vocals with a fantastic voyage of sights and sounds. For Wally Ingram, Spadei’s drummer, 'Left Right Here plays like a soundtrack accompaniment to the film of one's 'real life' journey.
Photos: Viola Davis & More Attend AIR Premiere at SXSWPhotos: Viola Davis & More Attend AIR Premiere at SXSW
March 20, 2023

In attendance was Director/Star Ben Affleck, Stars Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, Julius Tennon, Writer Alex Convery, Producers Jeff Robinov, Jason Michael Berman and Executive Producers Jordan Moldo, and Jon Weinbach. Check out photos now!
share