YOURS ARE THE ONLY EARS Releases 'Bad Habit'

Yours Are The Only Ears, the project of New York's Susannah Cutler, releases "Bad Habit," the final single from her upcoming album, We Know The Sky, out this Friday March 24th, via Lame-O Records.

FLOOD, who premiered the video and profiled Cutler today, is saying "her gentle folk music is a necessary balm for the most intense moments of dismay... On 'Bad Habit,' Cutler handles the reflections of a deeply unhealthy relationship with great care. Pulsing acoustic guitar plucks and her silvery vocals usher us into her past's tumultuous depths."

"This song details the pain of finding yourself in a romantic situation that you never thought you'd be in and the endurance it takes to leave. When I wrote this song, I told myself, 'Nothing is off limits. Nothing you feel is too much.'"

We Know The Sky, Yours Are The Only Ears' second full-length album, finds Cutler peeling away the mask of who she thought she should be, and instead embracing the beautiful, ever-changing kaleidoscope of who she actually is.

We Know The Sky is like walking through a darkened hallway into the light; the sun on tentative closed eyes, slowly opening to take in the new horizon. It's an album that doesn't shy away from the hard work it takes to walk past every door, and greet whoever you find in there. Teaming deliverance with delicacy, Cutler knows that getting to know yourself--the real you--means you will find both the light and the dark.

But it's not about shunning one for the other, but rather combining them to create a palette that is able to color the world in a way that you finally understand. "Songwriting for me has always been a way for me to say things out loud that I'm afraid to say otherwise," she says.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Daniel Dorsa