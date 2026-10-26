Xiaojun of NCT and WAYV Makes Solo Debut with HEY, SOMEBODY

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Xiaojun of NCT and WayV has made his official solo debut with the release of his first mini album, Hey, Somebody, now available on all major streaming platforms through this link. The release is accompanied by the official music video for the title track, 'Hey, Somebody.'

Featuring five tracks, including both Chinese and English versions of the title track, Hey, Somebody showcases Xiaojun's distinctive vocals and musical versatility across a range of sounds and emotions. His contributions to the lyrics and composition of select tracks also add a personal touch to the album.

The title track, 'Hey, Somebody,' is an uplifting mid-tempo song that tells the story of discovering one's true worth, from feeling like a 'Nobody' to becoming a 'Somebody' who defines their own path. Xiaojun's bright, expressive vocals bring warmth and energy to the song, reinforcing its positive message of self-acceptance while offering listeners a sense of comfort and encouragement.

'This album is part of fulfilling a promise I made to myself,' says Xiaojun. 'Ever since my debut, I've wanted to be an artist who could give people even a little bit of strength and positive energy through my music. I've always believed that this is part of my role and responsibility as a singer. Through the messages of healing and comfort in this solo album, I hope to stay true to that promise.'

Beyond his activities with WayV and NCT, Xiaojun has showcased his vocal abilities through collaborations, featured appearances, his cover of 'Best Friend,' and a contribution to the soundtrack of the Chinese series Blood River. With Hey, Somebody, he takes a new step in his musical journey, offering listeners a closer look at his individual musical style.

Xiaojun's first solo mini album, Hey, Somebody, is available now across major streaming platforms, with physical editions also available through online and in-store retailers.

About Xiaojun

Xiaojun, a member of NCT and WayV, is known for his powerful vocals and refined vocal style, earning him a strong global following.

Beyond music, Xiaojun has expanded his work into acting, television, fashion and beauty, further showcasing his versatility as an entertainer. He took on a leading role in the Chinese web drama 'Welcome High School Students,' contributed to the original soundtrack for the Chinese TV show 'Blood River,' and was appointed as the brand ambassador for the Chinese beauty brand 'Judydoll.' Xiaojun also served as a host of the Korean music show THE SHOW for nearly three years, earning praise for his bright and upbeat energy.









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